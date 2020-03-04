A group looking at regional transportation needs for older people will hold a focus group at the Milton Council on Aging at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 9, to find out what local seniors think.

The Milton Council on Aging is located at 10 Walnut St., and anyone interested in attending the meeting should contact Christine Stanton at cstanton@townofmilton.org.

The study is being conducted by the Blue Hills Regional Coordinating Council, a group that has received state and health industry funding to look at community transportation issues in Braintree, Hingham, Hull, Milton, Quincy, Randolph, and Weymouth. The study focuses on how to improve transportation options in the area.