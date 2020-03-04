The New England Free Jacks, a professional rugby team, will play its inaugural home game on Saturday, March 14, at the sports complex in Union Point — the sprawling and often stalled development at the former South Weymouth Naval Air Station.

The team was named as an expansion franchise of Major League Rugby in September 2018 and is competing in its first season this year. The team won its first game, 34-14, on Feb. 9 against Rugby United New York, and lost its next three matches.

The Free Jacks will play the Houston SaberCats at 4 p.m. on March 14 at Union Point. On an adjacent field at the same time, team sponsor Harpoon Beer will hold a rugby-themed festival with a beer garden, lawn games, and children’s activities.