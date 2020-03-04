The public is invited to the Sandpaper Factory in Rockland on March 15 for a Spring Artist Fair sponsored by the 4th Floor Artists group.

The 120,000-square-foot building houses artist studios and several small commercial businesses, including a guitar maker, baker, cheese maker, ice sculptor, custom cabinetmaker, picture framer, sign makers, 3D printer, and a telephone history museum. About half of the 142 tenants are artists, according to building owner Alan Curtis.

Originally built in 1890 as a shoe factory, the four-story structure was later used to manufacture sandpaper for the American Sandpaper Co., before becoming home to commercial and artist spaces.