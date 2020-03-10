Bulldozers knocked down a wing of the old Gates Middle School in Scituate to make room for a new senior center.

Demolition started on Feb. 24, and it took about two weeks to raze the C-wing of the old school and cart away the debris, according to Town Administrator James Boudreau.

The school opened in 1916 and closed in 2017, with students moving to a new building on the Scituate High School campus.