Bulldozers knocked down a wing of the old Gates Middle School in Scituate to make room for a new senior center.
Demolition started on Feb. 24, and it took about two weeks to raze the C-wing of the old school and cart away the debris, according to Town Administrator James Boudreau.
The school opened in 1916 and closed in 2017, with students moving to a new building on the Scituate High School campus.
Scituate approved spending $8.1 million to build a 15,640-square-foot senior center at the site of the C-wing of the old Gates school.
Boudreau said that if all goes as planned, the new senior center will open in 2021.
