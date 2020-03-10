Lawrence General Hospital staff will be better prepared to avoid and respond to violent incidents with the help of new funding.

The NiSource Charitable Foundation recently awarded the hospital a $17,500 grant to support a training program the hospital recently began offering to its approximately 2,000 employees.

The Awareness-Vigilance-Defense-Escape training sessions, which are being presented to different groups of staff each month by the hospital’s security team, offer guidelines to the employees on how to prevent workplace violence and how to de-escalate violent incidents when they occur, according to hospital spokesman Ben French.