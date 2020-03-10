Needham recently tapped an Arlington official as its new Park and Recreation director.

Stacey Mulroy, who was recreation director in Arlington, assumed her new position in Needham on Feb. 24. She succeeds Patricia Carey, who retired in January.

Mulroy, who was appointed by Town Manager Kate Fitzpatrick, is responsible for administering a comprehensive recreation program in Needham, including management of over 400 acres of land, playgrounds, athletic fields, and Rosemary Lake and Pool.