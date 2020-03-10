Needham recently tapped an Arlington official as its new Park and Recreation director.
Stacey Mulroy, who was recreation director in Arlington, assumed her new position in Needham on Feb. 24. She succeeds Patricia Carey, who retired in January.
Mulroy, who was appointed by Town Manager Kate Fitzpatrick, is responsible for administering a comprehensive recreation program in Needham, including management of over 400 acres of land, playgrounds, athletic fields, and Rosemary Lake and Pool.
“We’re excited to have Stacey on board,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement. “Needham has so many great recreational programs available to our residents, and I’m confident that with Stacey’s leadership and creativity, we can continue to help them grow and expand.”
Mulroy, a Lincoln resident, was recreation director in Arlington for about a year after having served as the town’s assistant recreation director for a year and a half. Prior to that, she was assistant parks and recreation director in Lincoln for 17 years, during part of which she also served as the town’s aquatics director and summer camp director.
In Lincoln, she partnered with the officials in Weston and Wayland to create the Tri-Town Youth Basketball League, a less competitive, learning-based league for youth to learn and experience the game.
