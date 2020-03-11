Firefighters in 75 communities — including Braintree, Bridgewater, Carver, Duxbury, Halifax, Hingham, Kingston, Rockland, Scituate, and Whitman — will be a little safer thanks to $420,000 in grants awarded by the state to buy machines that clean smoke and toxic chemicals from their firefighting gear.

The Baker administration announced the grants in late February, saying in a statement that the goal was to reduce exposure to cancer-causing chemicals left on firefighters’ gear.

“Firefighters take significant risks each and every time they put their gear on and respond to an emergency,” Governor Charlie Baker said in the statement. “One way that we can protect them and show our appreciation for their dedicated service is to provide these machines to ensure their gear is clean at the start of every emergency.”