Hull residents are invited to bring their brooms to the town’s Kenberma business district on March 21 at 9:30 a.m. to help clean the sidewalks of the winter’s detritus.
The plan is to sweep the winter sand and debris into the street, where the town’s street sweeper will dispose of it the following morning before shops open.
The Kenberma Sweep is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Nantasket-Hull and will coincide with a food drive for Wellspring Multiservice Center at the Village Market, 505 Nantasket Ave.
“Recognizing the Rotary’s motto of ‘Service Above Self,’ this is a perfect opportunity for anyone to join in, to feel good about doing good,” said Rotary spokesman Dennis Zaia.
Zaia said that while lots of other group activities are being canceled to avoid possible exposure to the new coronavirus, the Kenberma Sweep was deemed to be safe. “It is outside, and people can sweep sections of the sidewalk with plenty of space between each other,” he said.
