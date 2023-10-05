Lost in a World of Words
Part 2: In Massachusetts’ richest towns, many top-ranked schools cling to outdated methods of teaching reading
Part 3: ‘The system is rigged’: How Massachusetts school districts fail dyslexic students and their families
Part 4: When even text messaging is a struggle: The pain of being a teenager who can’t read wellIt’s the experience of likely thousands of teenagers across Massachusetts each year, students who not only are failed by schools in early elementary years, but who are allowed to slide to the end of their public school experience without becoming competent readers.
THE GREAT DIVIDE
Metco students have better classroom, job outcomes than BPS peers, Tufts study finds
The study found that students are more likely to attend college, graduate from four-year schools, and earn more after graduation.
THE GREAT DIVIDE
Charts: See which Mass. districts have banned books, what books are most common targets of challenges
Ten Massachusetts districts removed or placed restrictions on books in their classrooms, curriculums and libraries in the last five years, according to data collected by the Boston Globe.
The Great Divide
Dozens of Massachusetts districts have faced attempts to remove books from schools
Most of those challenges come from parents, records obtained by the Globe showed, and some parrot objections made in other states, which include summaries of passages they find objectionable.
THE GREAT DIVIDE
Bloomberg to fund expanded partnership between BPS’ Kennedy Academy for Health Careers and Mass General Brigham
The investment is the largest philanthropic gift Boston Public Schools has ever received.
THE GREAT DIVIDE
THE GREAT DIVIDE
THE GREAT DIVIDE
THE GREAT DIVIDE
Up to half of Boston Public School buildings could close, according to new district plan
It envisions a future where BPS has fewer schools, but larger ones with broader student offerings.