The body of a man whose canoe capsized in Flanders Bay in northern Maine Thursday morning has been recovered, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, was harvesting clams with another man around 10:30 a.m. when their canoe turned over about 100 yards offshore near Ober Cove Road in Sullivan, the Maine Department of Marine Resources said in a statement said.

One of the men swam to shore to call 911, but the other did not make it. Neither of the men appeared to be wearing life jackets, the statement said.