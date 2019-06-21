Two men arrested in attack on man who was stabbed inside Suffolk courthouse

Two men were arrested Thursday on charges of attacking a man who was stabbed inside a Suffolk courthouse in January, according to State Police.

Jeffrey Toney, 23, and Jerrell Greene-Martin, 18, were arrested Thursday by Boston and State Police after being indicted by a grand jury in connection with the nonfatal stabbing of a 22-year-old Dorchester man around noon on Jan. 2 during a fight on the second floor of the Suffolk County Superior Courthouse. State Police said the fight was gang-related.

The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital; his injuries were not fatal, State Police said.