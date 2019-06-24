Motorcycle rider dies after crashing into utility pole in Andover
A motorcycle rider died in a crash Monday morning in downtown Andover after hitting a utility pole, officials said.
A jogger running near Whittier and Elm streets called police around 5:30 a.m. to report a man had hit a utility pole, Andover police said in a statement.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The crash is under investigation, and police are asking residents to avoid Elm Street near Whittier and Summer Street.
