Trapped resident rescued from 3-alarm blaze at Pepperell apartment building
A resident trapped on the first floor was rescued during a 3-alarm fire that broke out Tuesday morning at a Pepperell apartment building, fire officials said.
Firefighters were extinguishing the fire, which began around 8:34 a.m. at 50 Main St., a multi-story wood-frame apartment building, according to a spokeswoman from the fire department who declined to give her name.
“There is a working fire in Pepperell, avoid Main Street from the rotary to Canal Street,” Groton police said in a statement.
Dispatchers reported one person was trapped on the first floor. They also noted “heavy smoke” in the building across from a Dunkin’ Donuts.
Advertisement
No one was injured in the blaze and all residents were safely evacuated, firefighters said. The department does not have a damage estimate yet.
Firefighters from Groton and Hollis also responded to the scene, firefighters said.
No further information was immediately available.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.