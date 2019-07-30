Trapped resident rescued from 3-alarm blaze at Pepperell apartment building

A resident trapped on the first floor was rescued during a 3-alarm fire that broke out Tuesday morning at a Pepperell apartment building, fire officials said.

Firefighters were extinguishing the fire, which began around 8:34 a.m. at 50 Main St., a multi-story wood-frame apartment building, according to a spokeswoman from the fire department who declined to give her name.

“There is a working fire in Pepperell, avoid Main Street from the rotary to Canal Street,” Groton police said in a statement.