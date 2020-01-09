Joyce, a Milton Democrat who once served as the Senate’s assistant majority leader, died of a drug overdose in September 2018 while facing a 113-count federal indictment . Prosecutors had alleged he collected about $1 million in bribes and kickbacks and laundered them through his law firm.

John H. Nardozzi, a certified public accountant from Waltham, was convicted by a jury in October of helping Joyce evade taxes through a series of schemes, including deducting more than $2 million in personal expenses by calling them legal fees.

An accountant who conspired with former state senator Brian A. Joyce to cheat the IRS out of about $600,000 is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday afternoon in federal court.

Investigators alleged that Nardozzi helped Joyce shortchange the government by misclassifying expenses such as tuition for his children, a trip to Aruba, home repairs, clothing purchases, and house cleaning.

‘”Nardozzi, through a years’ long conspiracy with his accomplice, defrauded the government out of hundreds of thousands of dollars of federal taxes,” wrote assistant US Attorney Dustin Chao in a memorandum filed last week. ”Instead of having his client share the burden that every tax-paying citizen bears, Nardozzi duped the IRS for years in exchange for collecting tens of thousands of dollars in tax preparation fees. “

Prosecutors are asking US District Judge William G. Young to hand Nardozzi a federal prison sentence of 41 months. Prosecutors also asked for $598,363 in restitution.

Nardozzi’s lawyer, Dennis Kelly, requested three years’ probation, with six months’ home confinement.

Kelly said his client lost his CPA license and never profited from the crimes.

“It is critical that no evidence was introduced at trial supporting or even alleging that Nardozzi benefited financially in any way from being the Joyces’ tax preparer other than being paid a fair tax preparation fee,” wrote Kelly.

Joyce was facing charges of corruption, money laundering and honest services fraud when he was found dead in his Westport home. He was 56.

Prosecutors launched an investigation into Joyce after a series of stories by The Boston Globe in early 2015 examined Joyce’s mingling of public and personal business. Joyce announced in 2016 he would not seek reelection, ending a 20-year career as a state lawmaker.

He was charged in a 102-page indictment in December 2017. Prosecutors said he sold his Senate seat to the highest bidder, rewarding companies that ostensibly hired his law firm. And those companies, prosecutors said, received favorable legislative support.

The charges against him were dismissed after his death.

Nardozzi’s attorney alleged that after Joyce’s death, prosecutors “focused their wrath” on Nardozzi.

“No evidence was presented at trial to support or even suggest Nardozzi knew about, let alone was involved in, any of the alleged public corruption activities of Brian Joyce,” Kelly wrote in a court memo.

Kelly noted that another tax preparer later filed the Joyces’ taxes in later years, but was never charged, nor was Joyce’s wife, Mary, who signed the joint tax returns. She was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the case, Kelly wrote.

But prosecutors, citing thousands of emails, alleged that Nardozzi was not just Joyce’s tax preparer but one of his “closest business confidantes” and the senator made few business decisions without consulting him.

One email chain contained the subject line: “The Brian A. Joyce Empire” and detailed the firm’s profits and losses. Another email detailed how the accountant would classify profits Joyce received from the firm as “legal expenses” and were therefore deductible.

Together Nardozzi and Joyce underreported $793,900 on Joyce’s corporate tax returns for the years 2011 through 2014, prosecutors said.

Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com.