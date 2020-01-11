Foxborough police are asking for the public’s help to locate a person who allegedly robbed a TD Bank Friday evening, officials said.

The robbery occurred at about 6:20 p.m. at the bank’s Central Street location, Foxborough police said in a Facebook post. There were no reported injuries.

Photos posted to the Facebook page show the suspect wearing a black hood and mask, light blue jeans, a tan coat, and carrying a black bag, police said.