Foxborough police are asking for the public’s help to locate a person who allegedly robbed a TD Bank Friday evening, officials said.
The robbery occurred at about 6:20 p.m. at the bank’s Central Street location, Foxborough police said in a Facebook post. There were no reported injuries.
Photos posted to the Facebook page show the suspect wearing a black hood and mask, light blue jeans, a tan coat, and carrying a black bag, police said.
Anyone with information about this person can contact police at (508) 543-1212.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.
Advertisement