Black Newton firefighter files discrimination lawsuit against city, departmentLee Gilliam alleges that there only about 10 Black firefighters in the department and that the “racial imbalance” has fostered an environment in which white “firefighters generally feel free to make insensitive and degrading comments concerning African Americans without consequence,” according to court filings.
Newton’s proposed gun store ban could invite Second Amendment court challenge, experts sayA controversial proposed ban on gun stores and other firearms businesses in Newton has divided local gun control advocates and raised concerns that the measure may draw the city into a court fight over the constitutional right to bear arms.
WALTHAM, NEWTON
MBTA to restore 505 Express Bus service to Boston this fall from Waltham, Newton
Officials at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority have committed to restoring 505 Express Bus service to Boston this fall, according to Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.
Artists hit the streets to boost Newton’s outdoor dining scene
Newton Community Pride Chair Gloria Gavris said they recruited 10 local artists to paint bistro tables and jersey barriers using a floral theme.
Newton has a ways to go in reaching electric vehicle goals
Only about 1 percent percent of the cars in Newton are electric, and advocates say there is still a lot of work to be done.
Newton gardeners swap plants, and joy, at annual event
Residents traded plant and garden items at an annual plant swap June 12 at the Durant-Kenrick House and Grounds.
Former Newton city councilor Amy Mah Sangiolo declares campaign for mayor
Sangiolo, a longtime veteran of Newton government, will challenge Mayor Ruthanne Fuller in the fall election, according to a statement Wednesday night.
Audrey Cooper, who ‘represented the best of Newton,’ dies at 97
A stalwart of Newton nonprofits, Mrs. Cooper also was a tireless volunteer for Democratic candidates.
