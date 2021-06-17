fb-pixel Skip to main content

Newton Fire Department Station 4.
Black Newton firefighter files discrimination lawsuit against city, department
Lee Gilliam alleges that there only about 10 Black firefighters in the department and that the “racial imbalance” has fostered an environment in which white “firefighters generally feel free to make insensitive and degrading comments concerning African Americans without consequence,” according to court filings.

Newton-based artist Harun Zankel paints the word “together” onto a jersey barrier in Newton Centre.
Artists hit the streets to boost Newton’s outdoor dining scene
Newton Community Pride Chair Gloria Gavris said they recruited 10 local artists to paint bistro tables and jersey barriers using a floral theme.

Newton residents traded plant and garden items at an annual plant swap June 12 at the Durant-Kenrick House and Grounds.
Newton gardeners swap plants, and joy, at annual event
Residents traded plant and garden items at an annual plant swap June 12 at the Durant-Kenrick House and Grounds.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority have committed to restoring an express bus service this fall, according to Newton's mayor.
MBTA to restore 505 Express Bus service to Boston this fall from Waltham, Newton
Officials at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority have committed to restoring 505 Express Bus service to Boston this fall, according to Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

Newton has charging stations and reserved parking for electric vehicles behind City Hall.
Newton has a ways to go in reaching electric vehicle goals
Only about 1 percent percent of the cars in Newton are electric, and advocates say there is still a lot of work to be done.

Amy Mah Sangiolo, a veteran of Newton government and former city councilor, announced she is running for mayor.
Former Newton city councilor Amy Mah Sangiolo declares campaign for mayor
Sangiolo, a longtime veteran of Newton government, will challenge Mayor Ruthanne Fuller in the fall election, according to a statement Wednesday night.

A consummate volunteer, Mrs. Cooper was a lover of dogs.
Audrey Cooper, who ‘represented the best of Newton,’ dies at 97
A stalwart of Newton nonprofits, Mrs. Cooper also was a tireless volunteer for Democratic candidates.

Newton officials are considering whether to ban gun shops from the city after recently passing new zoning rules to regulate the businesses.
Newton’s proposed gun store ban could invite Second Amendment court challenge, experts say
A controversial proposed ban on gun stores and other firearms businesses in Newton has divided local gun control advocates and raised concerns that the measure may draw the city into a court fight over the constitutional right to bear arms.

The Harry Gath Memorial Pool in Newton.
Newton to reopen Gath Pool, Crystal Lake
Newton will reopen the Gath Pool and Crystal Lake later this month, allowing swimmers to finally return after being closed for a year due to the pandemic.

Among the painted doors around town as part of “Newton Out Doors” is "FanTasy" by Zoe Lister.
Newton has opened its ‘doors’ to a new public arts initiative for the summer
Newton Community Pride launched “Newton Out Doors” to take advantage of the warm weather and loosened restrictions, bring the community together, and encourage people to visit village centers.

Crowe Barre plans to begin opening for in-person classes this summer.
Crowe Barre studio set to open in Newton Highlands this summer
Crowe Barre’s bricks and mortar studio will be opening this summer in Newton Highlands — around a year and a half after Denise Griffin Crowe and Julie Chrzan first started talking about the idea.

Customers ate at sidewalk tables outside Baramor restaurant in Newton Centre last month.
In a post-COVID world, there’s a craving for outdoor dining to stay on the menu
In Newton, Quincy, Framingham, and Salem, city officials said they see a future in letting restaurants serve their customers outside.

A float honoring Pearl Harbor veterans wove through Newton on Memorial Day.
Rolling parade honors Newton veterans on Memorial Day
To honor veterans and “keep tributes going,” the Nonantum Children’s Christmas Party Association hosted a rolling parade with about 20 floats and dozens of residents.

Newton’s Resource Recovery Center reopens for business

Newton’s Resource Recovery Center reopened for most regular operations this month for residents to drop off recyclable items, according to a statement from Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

Newton announces educational campaign to encourage clean recycling

Newton is launching an educational campaign to encourage residents to clean up their recycling before putting it out on the curb, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

MIDA arrives in Newton, and the Trina’s Starlite team docks on Plum Island

Restaurant news you can use.

Newton musicians get ready to perform live and in person again

Now that Massachusetts has reopened its economy, performance-deprived musicians and artists in Newton are eagerly anticipating a chance to play in front of a live audience again.

An inspiration and mentor for women in politics, Betty Taymor dies at 100

Ms. Taymor founded what became the Center for Women in Politics and Public Policy during a political career that began in the 1950s.

Rudolph Kass, judge whose writing flair illuminated legal principles, dies at 90

Mr. Kass “was just a joy to read. He was so deft,” said Christopher J. Armstrong, a former state Appeals Court chief justice.

150-year-old religious conference center property up for sale in Newton

The owner of a Newton conference center for clergy and faith communities has permanently closed its doors and is selling the roughly 2-acre property at the corner of Grove and Hancock streets in the city’s Auburndale village.

