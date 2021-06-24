fb-pixel Skip to main content
Sophia Gorriaran, 16, on the track for the U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials at Hayward Field, on the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, Ore.
RI Sports

Sophia Gorriaran is ready to race

The 16-year-old Rhode Island student will be running in the women’s 800 meters at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials in Oregon.

RI CRIMEPolice investigate after off-duty Pawtucket, R.I. officer shoots teenager
The incident started on Route 95 and continued off the highway in West Greenwich, R.I., where the shooting was captured on a pizza store’s surveillance video

COLUMN | Dan McGowan
Providence City Hall sits at the end of Kennedy Plaza Passenger Terminal in Providence on May 28, 2020.
Providence’s Kennedy Plaza problem
It has been nearly seven years since 60 percent of Rhode Island voters approved a $35 million bond to invest in mass transit hub infrastructure, and most of that money hasn't been spent.

RI POLITICS
House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi speaks to Boston Globe reporter Edward Fitzpatrick during the taping of a Rhode Island Report podcast in the CIC Providence space at the Wexford Innovation Center.
House Speaker Shekarchi aims to act on pay equity, police discipline bills
But as the legislative session enters the homestretch, Shekarchi said he’s not expecting final action on marijuana legalization or drivers’ licenses for undocumented immigrants.

Summer Living
Is this Rhode Island home new, or lived-in for generations?
Rhode Island newcomers embrace a little imperfection in their beach house design
After falling in love with the area’s family-friendly feel, a New York couple bought a home in Weekapaug and asked their designer to give it old-timey charm.

RI BUSINESS
State Senator Dawn Euer, a Newport Democrat, speaks during a press conference in May 2021.
After death of URI student in Newport, R.I. lawmakers are looking to build a short-term rental registry
In Rhode Island, there is no government entity that currently tracks properties rented through third-party platforms.

RHODE MAP
Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, gestures as he departs a campaign event where he endorsed New York City mayoral candidate Fernando Mateo on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Staten Island, N.Y.
URI won’t rescind Michael Flynn’s honorary degree - at least not this week
A spokeswoman for the university said “no action is being taken at the board meeting,” which is taking place Thursday and Friday

Elderly couple dead after trailer home burns in Hopkinton, R.I.

The couple died in a fire in the trailer home they shared in Hopkinton, R.I., officials said Wednesday.
RI EDUCATION

CCRI, RIC will require COVID-19 vaccine of all returning students

Those who do receive an exemption will be able to participate in face-to-face classes, in-person activities, and other campus events. However, they will still need to follow strict health and safety guidelines.
RI EDUCATION

Do you need a COVID-19 vaccine before going to school in Rhode Island?

Most colleges and universities require students and, in some cases, employees, to be vaccinated before coming to campus in fall 2021. Here’s where each school stands.

RI BUSINESS
The Providence skyline.
Nominations extended for 2021 Top Places to Work in Rhode Island
Boston Globe’s annual Top Places to Work survey will focus on Rhode Island for the first time. Here's how you can nominate your company.

More Recent Stories

RI EDUCATION
Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island

Do you need a COVID-19 vaccine before going to school in Rhode Island?

Most colleges and universities require students and, in some cases, employees, to be vaccinated before coming to campus in fall 2021. Here’s where each school stands.

RI HEALTH
The Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston, Rhode Island

Safety violations, verbal abuse outlined in Eleanor Slater Hospital report

“I am deeply disturbed and frankly disgusted with the findings of the Joint Commission’s Preliminary Report,” the governor said.

RI NEWS

Rhode Island transit hub bathrooms reopening

“Reopening public restrooms at three busy transit facilities in our state is a necessary step to address public need as we re-emerge from the pandemic,” the governor said in a statement.

A surfer enters the water of Bailey's Beach in Newport, R.I., Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

Bailey’s Beach club says reports calling its membership ‘all white’ are ‘inaccurate and false’

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has been criticized for his connection to the exclusive club, where he and his family have been members for decades.

RHODE MAP

There are still parts of Rhode Island with limited access to broadband internet

Rhode Island has some of the fastest internet speeds in the country, but parts of Providence, Central Falls, and Woonsocket lag far behind.

RI BUSINESS
State Senator Dawn Euer, a Newport Democrat, speaks during a press conference in May 2021.

After death of URI student in Newport, R.I. lawmakers are looking to build a short-term rental registry

In Rhode Island, there is no government entity that currently tracks properties rented through third-party platforms.

RI ARTS
Emmy winner Kyra Sedgwick.

Actress and director Kyra Sedgwick to film ‘Space Oddity’ in R.I.

Filming will begin this week in Wickford and North Kingtown. “We have a local crew that can’t be beat, and the locations are magical,” Sedgwick said.

RI HEALTH

Rhode Island legislators, social workers union call for audit of DCYF

The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families will get an $11 million boost in the proposed budget, but lawmakers and union members ask for accountability and oversight.

RI HEALTH
The Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston, Rhode Island.

McKee hoping Eleanor Slater Hospital can maintain accreditation

Joint Commission has issued preliminary denial of accreditation for state’s hospital of last resort for people with complex medical and psychiatric needs.

COLUMN | DAN MCGOWAN
Providence, RI - 10/21/20 - Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza spoke during a press conference at the Providence Public Safety Complex concerning the injury of a young man during a protest. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Ed Fitzgerald) Topic: (21RIvideo)

Mayor Elorza’s $700 million plan to save Providence’s pension fund deserves a closer look

If you look past the sloppy rollout, you’ll start to see that Elorza is right about Providence’s system being a ticking time bomb that will eventually force future mayors to raise taxes, decimate city services, and yes, beg residents all over the state for a bailout.

RI POLITICS
This photo shows bride Namisha Balagopal and groom Suhaas Prasad getting married in a small legal ceremony Aug. 15, 2020, on Muir Beach near San Francisco.

R.I. lawmakers will no longer vote on who can perform marriage ceremonies

Governor will have the power to designate any adult to “solemnize” a marriage.