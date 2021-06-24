FROM OUR PARTNERS
RI EDUCATION
Do you need a COVID-19 vaccine before going to school in Rhode Island?
Most colleges and universities require students and, in some cases, employees, to be vaccinated before coming to campus in fall 2021. Here’s where each school stands.
RI HEALTH
Safety violations, verbal abuse outlined in Eleanor Slater Hospital report
“I am deeply disturbed and frankly disgusted with the findings of the Joint Commission’s Preliminary Report,” the governor said.
RI NEWS
Rhode Island transit hub bathrooms reopening
“Reopening public restrooms at three busy transit facilities in our state is a necessary step to address public need as we re-emerge from the pandemic,” the governor said in a statement.
Bailey’s Beach club says reports calling its membership ‘all white’ are ‘inaccurate and false’
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has been criticized for his connection to the exclusive club, where he and his family have been members for decades.
RHODE MAP
There are still parts of Rhode Island with limited access to broadband internet
Rhode Island has some of the fastest internet speeds in the country, but parts of Providence, Central Falls, and Woonsocket lag far behind.
RI BUSINESS
After death of URI student in Newport, R.I. lawmakers are looking to build a short-term rental registry
In Rhode Island, there is no government entity that currently tracks properties rented through third-party platforms.
RI ARTS
Actress and director Kyra Sedgwick to film ‘Space Oddity’ in R.I.
Filming will begin this week in Wickford and North Kingtown. “We have a local crew that can’t be beat, and the locations are magical,” Sedgwick said.
RI HEALTH
Rhode Island legislators, social workers union call for audit of DCYF
The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families will get an $11 million boost in the proposed budget, but lawmakers and union members ask for accountability and oversight.
RI HEALTH
McKee hoping Eleanor Slater Hospital can maintain accreditation
Joint Commission has issued preliminary denial of accreditation for state’s hospital of last resort for people with complex medical and psychiatric needs.
COLUMN | DAN MCGOWAN
Mayor Elorza’s $700 million plan to save Providence’s pension fund deserves a closer look
If you look past the sloppy rollout, you’ll start to see that Elorza is right about Providence’s system being a ticking time bomb that will eventually force future mayors to raise taxes, decimate city services, and yes, beg residents all over the state for a bailout.
RI POLITICS
R.I. lawmakers will no longer vote on who can perform marriage ceremonies
Governor will have the power to designate any adult to “solemnize” a marriage.