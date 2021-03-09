fb-pixel Skip to main content

Everything you need to know about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Rhode Island
State health officials have said that they are still working out the kinks of the broader, more public aspect of the rollout as they ramp up vaccinations. But as the vaccine becomes more widely available, residents are still wondering when exactly they will become eligible, where to best register for a vaccine, and what happens once they get to a vaccine site.

Vaccine info for every city and town in Rhode Island
Some towns are already vaccinating all residents over the age of 18. Here's what you need to know about how the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is going in your city or town.

More Rhode Island COVID-19 vaccine resources

Click below for more information and answers to some of the most-commonly asked questions about the coronavirus and the COVID-19 vaccine.
Rhode Island coronavirus resources: Vaccine clinics and the latest numbers
How to get vaccinated, the latest numbers and stories of the coronavirus's impact on Rhode Island.

Rhode Island likely will not be able to make all adults eligible for vaccinations by May 1

State health officials say the state isn’t receiving enough doses of vaccine to meet the president’s goal.

Saliva-based COVID-19 test to be submitted for emergency use authorization with the FDA

Developed by a URI professor, the QuantiCOVID-19 tests are less invasive and less expensive than PCR tests, are more sensitive than rapid tests, and use minimal scientific equipment, making it ideal for college campuses and developing countries.

North Kingstown High School moves to remote classes after positive tests

The district hopes to stop the spread by having all students out of the building for nine to 10 days.

Frustrations mount as more people try to schedule COVID-19 vaccines

Technological shortcomings across the nation's fragmented public health system have frustrated millions of Americans trying to get shots and left officials without a full picture of who has been vaccinated.

COVID-19 cases spike at URI, with 70 percent of quarantine space there filled

Most of the faculty, staff, and students at the University of Rhode Island are not yet eligible for a vaccine

A year into the pandemic, Rhode Island’s Medical Reserve Corps has been the ‘Swiss army knife of public health’

With massive influx of volunteers during the pandemic, the corps has emerged as a vital resource for the state, helping to facilitate testing and vaccine distribution, backfilling nursing homes, and collecting personal protection equipment over the last year.

COVID-19 restrictions eased again for R.I. restaurants

Restaurants will be able to allow guests to sit at the bar until midnight as long as they’re eating, and guests can be six feet apart instead of eight feet apart. More restrictions will be lifted on March 19.

‘We did everything we could, but we lost our mom’

COVID-19 infections and deaths have dropped at assisted care facilities in Rhode Island, but visitors are still restricted, staff is stretched too thin, and isolation is taking a toll on residents.

People age 16 and older with underlying health conditions, residents age 60 to 64 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in R.I.

The state expanded eligibility just hours after Lifespan announced it would vaccine immunosuppressed people age 16 and older.

CVS adds 34 more COVID-19 vaccine sites in Mass. and 4 more in R.I.

Appointments will be available for booking on Saturday.

Lifespan to vaccinate immunosuppressed R.I. residents age 16 and older

Rhode Island has not yet made these residents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at state-run vaccination sites.

CVS to offer COVID-19 antibody testing in all Mass. MinuteClinic locations

The antibody test includes the collection of a finger stick blood sample and will cost $38.

Little R.I. wielding big power in D.C.

The work Rhode Islanders are doing in Washington will affect the whole country, Senator Jack Reed says.

Poor People’s Campaign brings demands to State House

Anti-poverty group calls on state leaders to combat systemic racism, ecological devastation, and voter suppression.

Coming soon: One Union Station reimagined as a foodie destination

A 16,000-square “Chelsea Market”-type foot food hall on the ground floor will feature more than a dozen separate restaurant concepts and bars.

Providence women are confident underdogs in NCAA hockey bracket

The Friars are seeded seventh but have momentum coming off their runner-up finish in the Hockey East tournament.