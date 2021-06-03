Rhode Island Report
Raimondo on China, Biden’s infrastructure plan, and leaving her home stateIn the first episode of Globe Rhode Island’s new weekly podcast, the US Commerce Secretary and former R.I. governor talks candidly about getting the economy back on track, what Red states are up against, and what she’ll miss most about Rhode Island.
Lawmakers slam McKee after he vetoes bill regulating third-party rental properties
The legislation would have required all short-term rental properties to be registered with the state, to better address safety and revenue concerns. 2 hours ago
BCBSRI executive, a former world champion rower, heads to Tokyo as the US Olympic Rowing Team’s doctor
“I know what type of sacrifice it takes to get to the level they’ve reached,” said Matthew Collins, executive vice president and chief medical officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island.
Democrats bet on early Latino outreach to avoid 2020 pitfalls
Berrios, co-founder of a new nonprofit, Mi Vecino, or “My Neighbor” has a lot riding on developing the right pitch. His group, which works out of a cramped office in the shadow of Disney World, is targeting Latino would-be voters. He was role-playing how best to approach them in front of Walgreens, amid games of dominoes at a senior center or outside El Bodegon, a supermarket chain specializing in Colombian products.
Tropical Storm Elsa will make a brief but impactful appearance in New England
High winds and torrential rains are on their way to the region and could result in some dramatic flooding and power outages when Tropical Storm Elsa arrives Friday.
R.I. receives $7.2m of federal funds to help revitalize public health workforce after pandemic
A total of $2 billion went to 65 current recipients as part of the CDC’s COVID-19 Crisis Response Cooperative Agreement
At Brown University, a gallery show with absorbing newsprint
Works by Savannah Knoop address the news’s bodily impact.
Crook Point Bascule Bridge is structurally sound after fire, city can preserve it
The state had proposed demolishing the old train bridge, which has been stuck in the upright position for decades, but now the city can move forward with developing a public space around it.
Seven great places to grab a drink in Newport
There’s something about harbor views that say escape, especially with a cocktail or beer in hand.