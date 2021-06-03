fb-pixel Skip to main content
Podcast
US Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo speaks with Globe Rhode Island reporter Edward Fitzpatrick during a Rhode Island Report podcast in the CIC Providence space at the Wexford Innovation Center in Providence.

Rhode Island Report

A weekly podcast from The Boston Globe on what’s bubbling in Rhode Island news. In-depth interviews with newsmakers, perspective and analysis from Globe Rhode Island reporters, and intimate conversations with community members across the state.
Listen on Apple PodcastsListen on SpotifyListen on Amazon Music

Latest Episodes

A 5 1/2-foot female juvenile white shark was tagged and released by researchers with the Atlantic Shark Institute. The white shark is the second shark to ever be tagged with an acoustic tag in Rhode Island waters.
Second great white shark tagged in Rhode Island waters could provide key climate-change data
The head of the Atlantic Shark Institute discusses their latest work, how sharks affect the ocean’s ecosystem, and how “Jaws” helped him get into the water.

Boston Globe reporter Edward Fitzpatrick with Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos at the podcast studio in the CIC Providence space at the Wexford Innovation Center.
Matos: It’s too soon to end state takeover of Providence schools
The lieutenant governor talks about city schools, her 2022 campaign plans, and her transportation wish list for Pete Buttigieg.

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi speaks to Boston Globe reporter Edward Fitzpatrick during the taping of a Rhode Island Report podcast in the CIC Providence space at the Wexford Innovation Center.
House Speaker Shekarchi aims to act on pay equity, police discipline bills
But as the legislative session enters the homestretch, Shekarchi said he’s not expecting final action on marijuana legalization or drivers’ licenses for undocumented immigrants.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha speaks to Boston Globe reporter Edward Fitzpatrick during the taping of the Rhode Island Report podcast.
R.I. attorney general addresses why hate crime prosecutions fell short
On Rhode Island Report podcast, Peter Neronha talks about the value of body-worn cameras for police and the shooting of a teen by an off-duty officer.

Dr. Pablo Rodriguez prepares to take part in the Rhode Island Report podcast in the CIC Providence space at the Wexford Innovation Center.
The work that must be done before the next pandemic
On RI Report podcast, Dr. Pablo Rodriguez calls for addressing the social determinants of health, including poverty and affordable housing.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo speaks with Globe Rhode Island reporter Edward Fitzpatrick during a Rhode Island Report podcast in the CIC Providence space at the Wexford Innovation Center in Providence.
Raimondo on China, Biden’s infrastructure plan, and leaving her home state
In the first episode of Globe Rhode Island’s new weekly podcast, the US Commerce Secretary and former R.I. governor talks candidly about getting the economy back on track, what Red states are up against, and what she’ll miss most about Rhode Island.

More Recent Stories

RI POLITICS
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee

Lawmakers slam McKee after he vetoes bill regulating third-party rental properties

The legislation would have required all short-term rental properties to be registered with the state, to better address safety and revenue concerns. 2 hours ago

RI Sports
A copy shot of the front cover of American Rowing magazine in November of 1993. Dr. Matthew Collins (far right) and the rest of the U.S. team were featured in the magazine for winning the gold medal at the world championship for rowing that year.

BCBSRI executive, a former world champion rower, heads to Tokyo as the US Olympic Rowing Team’s doctor

“I know what type of sacrifice it takes to get to the level they’ve reached,” said Matthew Collins, executive vice president and chief medical officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island.

Alex Berrios, left, and Devon Murphy-Anderson, right, co-founders of the nonprofit Mi Vecino, coach newly hired staff members on how best to approach people and convince them to register to vote on June 24, 2021, in Kissimmee, Fla. Their group, and other advocacy organizations affiliated with Democrats, are trying to engage Latino voters earlier and build lasting relationships after Republicans gained ground with voters in some Latino communities during last year's presidential and congressional races.

Democrats bet on early Latino outreach to avoid 2020 pitfalls

Berrios, co-founder of a new nonprofit, Mi Vecino, or “My Neighbor” has a lot riding on developing the right pitch. His group, which works out of a cramped office in the shadow of Disney World, is targeting Latino would-be voters. He was role-playing how best to approach them in front of Walgreens, amid games of dominoes at a senior center or outside El Bodegon, a supermarket chain specializing in Colombian products.

Forecast | Dave Epstein
The track of Elsa will take it over southeastern Massachusetts midday Friday.

Tropical Storm Elsa will make a brief but impactful appearance in New England

High winds and torrential rains are on their way to the region and could result in some dramatic flooding and power outages when Tropical Storm Elsa arrives Friday.

RI HEALTH
Pharmacy Manager Shannon Baker prepares a new COVID-19 vaccine.

R.I. receives $7.2m of federal funds to help revitalize public health workforce after pandemic

A total of $2 billion went to 65 current recipients as part of the CDC’s COVID-19 Crisis Response Cooperative Agreement

ART
A detail from Savannah Knoop's “Curve."

At Brown University, a gallery show with absorbing newsprint

Works by Savannah Knoop address the news’s bodily impact.

RI NEWS
Flames could be seen on Crook Point Bascule Bridge in late June.

Crook Point Bascule Bridge is structurally sound after fire, city can preserve it

The state had proposed demolishing the old train bridge, which has been stuck in the upright position for decades, but now the city can move forward with developing a public space around it.

Globe Magazine
A customer has drinks at The Poolshack at The Wayfinder Hotel.

Seven great places to grab a drink in Newport

There’s something about harbor views that say escape, especially with a cocktail or beer in hand.