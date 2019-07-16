N.H. middle school soccer coach charged with sexually assaulting a minor

Alexander P. Waterbury, 24, of Keene, N.H., is facing four counts of felonious sexual assault and two counts of prohibited sales of alcohol, according to Keene police. He is alleged to have engaged in a sexual relationship with a student under the age of 16 and older than 13, authorities said.

Police in New Hampshire arrested a former middle school soccer coach Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor, authorities said.

At the time the assault is alleged to have occurred, Waterbury was a coach for the girls’ middle school soccer team at Monadnock Regional Middle High School in Swanzey, N.H., Keene police said in a statement.

Waterbury, police said, has also coached other girls’ soccer teams in the region.

He was taken to the Cheshire County House of Correction Tuesday and is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday in Cheshire Superior Court, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information regarding the case is encouraged to call Keene police at 603-357-9820.

