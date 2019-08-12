Child sent to area hospital after fall from third-story window in Manchester, N.H.
A child was transported to an area hospital after falling from a third-story window in Manchester, N.H. on Monday night, officials said.
A person called Manchester police to the scene after dialing 911 and hanging up at 9:40 p.m., said Lieutenant Peter Marr, a department spokesman.
First responders learned that a young child had fallen from a third-story window and was in need of medical attention when the arrived on scene, Marr said.
Marr said the child was receiving care at a hospital as of Monday night.
The incident remains under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.
Advertisement