Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in New Hampshire
Mosquitoes in New Hampshire have tested positive for West Nile virus for the first time this year, officials said Tuesday.
The insects were collected in Manchester on August 21, the state Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.
The health department is conducting testing to determine the risk level of mosquito-borne illness. Symptoms can include flu-like illnesses, which usually appear within a week after being bitten.
“From this point in the season until there is a statewide mosquito-killing frost, the risk of infection by mosquito-borne viruses will increase,” New Hampshire State Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan said. “Use an effective mosquito repellant that contains 30 percent DEET, avoid being outdoors at dawn and dusk, and remove standing water from around the home, where mosquitoes reproduce, to limit the risks of catching these infections.”
