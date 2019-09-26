Officials announced the identities of a male and female who died in an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday outside Steeplegate Mall in Concord, New Hampshire.

Alexander Thorne, 22, apparently shot Zoe Desmarais, 21, before shooting himself. Desmarais’s death has been ruled a homicide, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said in a statement Thursday.

Concord Police responded to reports of gunshots outside of the mall around 8 p.m. Desmarais was transported to Concord Hospital Wednesday night where she later died from a gunshot wound to the head, the statement said.