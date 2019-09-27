A Loudon, N.H., man was arrested Friday in connection with the death of a 23-month-old child in the town, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said in a statement.
Douglas Barton, 39, was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly recklessly causing the death of Colton Emery, MacDonald said.
Barton allegedly showed “extreme indifference to the value of human life, by physically assaulting Colton Emery multiple times,” according to the statement.
Loudon police responded to a report of a dead child at a home on School Street early Wednesday. The child was presumed to have died on Tuesday, the statement said.
The investigation is ongoing.
