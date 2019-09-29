A four-alarm fire burned through the Masonic lodge in Northwood, N.H., late Saturday, prompting responses from several nearby towns and eventually destroying the building, according to the State Fire Marshal.

Firefighting crews were called to the lodge, which sits at the split of US Highway 4 and US Highway 202 in Northwood, just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The fire had spread throughout the building by the time firefighters arrived and the blaze was quickly upgraded to four alarms, drawing crews from multiple fire departments, the State Fire Marshal’s office said in a statement.