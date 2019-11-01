A juvenile was arrested Friday in connection with the suspicious death of a 41-year-old man in Antrim, N.H., authorities said.
Jason Beam was found dead in his home on Gregg Lake Road around 3 a.m., according to a statement released by the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.
An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of Beam’s death is scheduled for Saturday.
No additional details will be made available because the suspect is a juvenile, according to the statement.
Antrim is a town in southwest New Hampshire located 32 miles from Manchester, N.H. and 94 miles from Boston, according to the town’s website.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Sergeant William Bright at (603) 628-8477.
