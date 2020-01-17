Amid fierce cold and high wind, a hiker was rescued from a New Hampshire mountain Thursday by two passing hikers almost six hours after he slipped and fell, officials said.
Gary Coyne, 62, was descending the summit of Mt. Willey in Hart’s Location when he slipped and fell around 1 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.
After almost an hour of struggling down the trail alone, Coyne was found about two-and-a-half miles from the start of the trail by Jessica Sargent, 28, of Tuftonboro, N.H. and Monica Nicholson, 28, of Effingham, N.H.
Sargent left the trail to call for help, while Nicholson stayed behind with Coyne. Conservation officers responded and used headlamps to guide the hikers safely down the mountain.
Advertisement
Coyne reached the trailhead shortly before 7 p.m., nearly six hours after he was injured.
“All three of the hikers were well prepared for the conditions and by both carrying the proper equipment and having the necessary experience they were able to avoid what could have been a much different outcome,” the statement said.
Stephanie can be reached at stephanie.purifoy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @stephbpurifoy