Amid fierce cold and high wind, a hiker was rescued from a New Hampshire mountain Thursday by two passing hikers almost six hours after he slipped and fell, officials said.

Gary Coyne, 62, was descending the summit of Mt. Willey in Hart’s Location when he slipped and fell around 1 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.

After almost an hour of struggling down the trail alone, Coyne was found about two-and-a-half miles from the start of the trail by Jessica Sargent, 28, of Tuftonboro, N.H. and Monica Nicholson, 28, of Effingham, N.H.