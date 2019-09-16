“The issues at stake and the differences between the candidates are so pronounced that it would be irresponsible of me not to stay the course and give voters a real choice in this Ward 5 race,” Getz said in the statement. “I have been humbled and motivated by the many people who have encouraged me to keep running, and to run to win.”

Rena Getz of Waban, who is running in the Ward 5 race for city councilor, said in a statement Saturday that she would continue campaigning following the outcome of the Sept. 10 vote.

A candidate for Newton City Council who came in third in a three-way preliminary vote in Ward 5 earlier this month will mount a write-in campaign for the city’s upcoming municipal election.

In the Sept. 10 preliminary election, Getz faced fellow candidates William Humphrey and Kathryn K. Winters in the race for the Ward 5 councilor seat.

The top two finishers in that election — Humphrey and Winters — will appear on the Nov. 5 municipal election ballot for Ward 5. The position is elected solely by voters in Ward 5.

The winner in the November election replaces current Ward 5 City Councilor John Rice, who is not running for reelection.

On Sept. 10, Getz secured 437 votes, coming up 46 votes shy of the second-place finisher, Winters, who had 483 votes.

Humphrey came in first in the ward’s preliminary election with 491 votes.

Getz had been endorsed in the Sept. 10 primary by RightSize Newton, a local organization that has criticized “out-sized” developments in the city.

The group has not decided yet whether to endorse Getz as a write-in candidate, said Randall Block, one of the organization’s founders.

In her statement Saturday, Getz said she will “continue to ask Ward 5 voters about their concerns and priorities for our ward and for Newton as a whole.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.