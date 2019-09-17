GlobeDocs will present “The Promised Band” in a screening at the West Newton Cinema on Monday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m.

“The Promised Band” is the story of a fake rock band made up of Israeli and Palestinian women who have decided that, despite their dubious musical talent, a music group is the best cover story to meet and interact with each other.

Join in afterward for a discussion with the director, Jen Heck, and film subject, Viki Auslender. It will be moderated by Globe correspondent Peter Keough