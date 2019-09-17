The gala is set to honor the cultural contributions of state Representative Kay Khan, with performances featuring 13-year-old Newton violinist Keila Wakao and Newton singer-songwriter Catie Curtis.

Newton’s New Philharmonia Orchestra begins its 25th season with a gala concert and reception on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 848 Beacon St., in Newton Centre.

Newton signer-songwriter Catie Curtis will perform with the New Philharmonia on Sept. 21.

“It’s not just a celebration of the New Philharmonia,” said Adrienne Hartzell, Executive Director of the New Phil. “It’s a celebration of the arts and creative community in the city of Newton.”

The evening will also include a narration of composer Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait,” taken from Lincoln’s addresses, by Mayor Ruthanne Fuller which, according to Hartzell, will serve as a reminder to build community around one another.

“It seems important for us to recognize that we all come together as one nation and as one people,” said Hartzell. “It’s really about America and, if we didn’t live in America, we wouldn’t have the freedom to do this.”

The New Phil season will continue into mid-May with various performances including, “The Nutcracker”, “St. Petersburg Virtuosos,” and a new work by composer Tom Vignieri.

Tickets for the gala concert and reception are $25-$250 and can be purchased at newphil.org .

Kaylie Felsberg can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.