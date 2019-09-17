Newton-Wellesley Hospital’s 10th annual Hope Walks event is quickly approaching. The walk, which will take place on Oct. 6 on the Babson College campus, benefits the efforts of the Mass General Cancer Center at Newton-Wellesley.
The event is divided into two parts with participants choosing to walk one 1.5-mile track around the campus, or a three-mile, two-lap track beginning at 10 a.m.
Heather Mack, vice president of development at Newton-Wellesley, said she and her team have worked tirelessly to plan the event, which she described as an opportunity to “join together in this hospital community” and to support current or former cancer patients..
Funds from the walk go toward treatments that are not covered by insurance, including “counseling, yoga, dieticians for coping with the side effects of chemotherapy, and counseling for young parents trying explain their diagnosis to their children,” Mack said. Funds also assist in clinical research programs and advanced treatments .
Overall, what Mack, her team, and the entire Newton-Wellesley community want people to take away from the event is that “they can make a difference to their fellow community members being treated for cancer.”
Fees vary depending on ages. Dogs are welcome as long as they are leashed. Registration for the event comes with a few perks including a t-shirt, a special gift, and a post-walk party to celebrate the efforts of the community in assisting in vital cancer research.
Registration and t-shirt pickup begins at 9 a.m. at Babson College, 271 Wellesley Ave., Wellesley. For more details and to pre-register online, visit www.nwh.org.
Arianna Bouchard can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.