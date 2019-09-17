Newton-Wellesley Hospital’s 10th annual Hope Walks event is quickly approaching. The walk, which will take place on Oct. 6 on the Babson College campus, benefits the efforts of the Mass General Cancer Center at Newton-Wellesley.

The event is divided into two parts with participants choosing to walk one 1.5-mile track around the campus, or a three-mile, two-lap track beginning at 10 a.m.

Heather Mack, vice president of development at Newton-Wellesley, said she and her team have worked tirelessly to plan the event, which she described as an opportunity to “join together in this hospital community” and to support current or former cancer patients..