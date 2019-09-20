Newtonville’s Cabot Elementary School and its famous Humpty Dumpty statue will welcome visitors for an open house on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. showcasing the newly renovated and expanded building.
Residents who attend the open house can take self-guided tours of the building’s new classroom spaces, gymnasium, cafeteria, and library space.
Julie McDonough, communications specialist for Newton Public Schools said, “It’s important for [Newton residents] to see the results of their commitment to upgrading our school buildings and providing students with outstanding educational spaces.”
The Humpty Dumpty statue that will greet visitors for the open house was originally built in 1929 and has made its new home on the bench in the front courtyard.
McDonough said the open house will allow Newton taxpayers to see the difference their financial support makes for their schools.
“We want to say thank you for the continued support and for making a real difference for students in Newton,” she said.
Cabot Elementary School is located at 229 Cabot St. in Newtonville.
