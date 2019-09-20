Newtonville’s Cabot Elementary School and its famous Humpty Dumpty statue will welcome visitors for an open house on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. showcasing the newly renovated and expanded building.

Residents who attend the open house can take self-guided tours of the building’s new classroom spaces, gymnasium, cafeteria, and library space.

Julie McDonough, communications specialist for Newton Public Schools said, “It’s important for [Newton residents] to see the results of their commitment to upgrading our school buildings and providing students with outstanding educational spaces.”