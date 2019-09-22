It’s been almost a century since women in America got the right to vote, and while much has changed, author Barbara Benson believes there’s still a lot of work to do.

Join Benson as she offers her insights on what the past 100 years have been like for women in America. Her talk, “After Suffrage: A 20/20 Perspective on Women’s Rights, 1920 – 2020” will take place in the Newton Free Library, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m.

Benson, a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School, aims to explain the suffragettes’ complicated journey, the ongoing battle for equal rights, and the comparison between women fighting for suffrage in the 1920’s and women fighting for women’s rights today.