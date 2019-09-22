It’s been almost a century since women in America got the right to vote, and while much has changed, author Barbara Benson believes there’s still a lot of work to do.
Join Benson as she offers her insights on what the past 100 years have been like for women in America. Her talk, “After Suffrage: A 20/20 Perspective on Women’s Rights, 1920 – 2020” will take place in the Newton Free Library, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m.
Benson, a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School, aims to explain the suffragettes’ complicated journey, the ongoing battle for equal rights, and the comparison between women fighting for suffrage in the 1920’s and women fighting for women’s rights today.
“My particular focus will be on the Equal Rights Amendment. The debate and struggle for equal rights has lasted for over a century,” Benson explained.
The event, which is free and open to the public, is an opportunity to learn about a movement that continues to be strong after 100 years.
Barbara Berenson is the author of “Massachusetts in the Woman Suffrage Movement: Revolutionary Reformers” (2018), “Boston in the Civil War: Hub of the Second Revolution” (2014), and “Walking Tours of Civil War Boston: Hub of Abolitionism” (2011, 2d ed. 2014). She is the co-editor of “Breaking Barriers: The Unfinished Story of Women Lawyers and Judges in Massachusetts” (2012).
This program is cosponsored by Historic Newton and the Newton Human Rights Commission.
For more information, call the Newton Free Library at 617-796-1360. All programs are free and open to the public; parking is free. The Newton Free Library is an accessible facility.
Sophia Nandwani-Krupnik can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.