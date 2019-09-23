The Newton-Needham Regional Chamber and the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors will co-host the Regional Real Estate Forum at 156 Oak St. in Newton on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. .
The event, moderated by Catherine Carlock of the Boston Business Journal, will focus on the recent trend of innovation in Boston-area real estate and what it means for development along the Interstate 95 belt.
“There is a lot of change happening in the real estate market,” said Chuck Tanowitz, Director of the N2 Innovation District at the Chamber. “This is about learning what is really working here.”
There has been an influx of new concepts in the region, such as sophisticated virtual doorman technology, co-working spaces and tenant engagement, to meet the changing needs of consumers, according to Tanowitz.
“That flexibility is starting to become part of the landscape in the suburbs,” he said. “It is shaking up the market.”
The forum, which costs $55 for members and $65 for non-members, will conclude with a networking event. Register at nnchamber.com
