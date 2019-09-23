The Newton-Needham Regional Chamber and the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors will co-host the Regional Real Estate Forum at 156 Oak St. in Newton on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. .

The event, moderated by Catherine Carlock of the Boston Business Journal, will focus on the recent trend of innovation in Boston-area real estate and what it means for development along the Interstate 95 belt.

“There is a lot of change happening in the real estate market,” said Chuck Tanowitz, Director of the N2 Innovation District at the Chamber. “This is about learning what is really working here.”