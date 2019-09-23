The Newton-Needham Regional Chamber will host a presentation Friday, Sept. 27, to update the public on the Department of Transportation’s plans to redesign a 2-mile stretch of Needham Street and Highland Avenue.
Attendees can expect to hear Mass DOT’s plan to make Needham Street/Highland Avenue friendlier to commuters.
“At the end of the day, it is designed to make it easier to walk and bike on the street,” said chamber President Greg Reibman.
Reibman, who has seen many preliminary stages of the redesign plan, said that he hopes the project will cause as little disruption as possible to the business owners and commuters of both Needham Street and Highland Avenue during its ongoing construction process.
According to Reibman, the project to improve Needham Street and Highland Ave has been in the works ever since former Newton Mayor David Cohen first proposed it more than 20 years ago.
The presentation will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, in the Saco-Pettee building, 156 Oak St., Newton. Admission is free and open to the public.
