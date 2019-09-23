The Newton-Needham Regional Chamber will host a presentation Friday, Sept. 27, to update the public on the Department of Transportation’s plans to redesign a 2-mile stretch of Needham Street and Highland Avenue.

Attendees can expect to hear Mass DOT’s plan to make Needham Street/Highland Avenue friendlier to commuters.

“At the end of the day, it is designed to make it easier to walk and bike on the street,” said chamber President Greg Reibman.