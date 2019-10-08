Dylan Ross, who lives in Newton, said it was fun to share the city’s history with his kids the same way it was shared with him — visiting the Homestead.

Built in 1809, the Homestead served as a station on the Underground Railroad, a network of secret shelters that enslaved African-Americans used to escape into free states. It is now an interactive museum displaying rotating and permanent exhibits about the history of Newton.

Time travel felt possible at Sunday’s annual Hayfest, a free, outdoor fall festival featuring educational 19th-century crafts at the Jackson Homestead and Museum.

“It’s one of the few places in Newton that is frozen in time and remains unchanged,” he said. “In the modern age, it’s a refreshing reminder of the simpler way life used to be.”

From butter-churning to candle-dipping to loom-weaving, various hands-on activities introduced children to life in the 1800s.

Mayuri Fiete, who is 12 years old and new to the area, said she enjoyed the historic stations and the new experiences they offered.

“I liked the weaving because it’s something that’s so unusual, but it’s a part of everyone’s lives,” she said. “The clothes we wear are made in factories.”

Lisa Dady, director of the Jackson Homestead and Museum, said around 500 people usually stop in throughout the afternoon during the event.

“Families are so busy that you don’t really see them on their screens,” she said. “We just want them to immerse themselves in physical activity, learning, and having fun with each other.”

A nail-hammering booth was a welcome addition on the lawn this year, after trustee and longtime volunteer Lee Fisher suggested the idea and offered to run the table. He displayed old nails from his own house, which was built in 1831, and challenged attendees to hammer a nail into a piece of wood in less than 10 hits — those who succeeded won a pencil.

“My feeling is that young kids need more opportunities to build things,” he said. “Today I think many of the children had never nailed before, and this is the first time they’ve held a hammer, so tools and their use and safety is something we can help teach here.”

Neil Donnelly, who brought his children to the event, said it was a valuable learning experience. He said he planned to bring his children inside the historic house, which served as a station on the Underground Railroad before the Civil War.

“It’s a good opportunity to learn more about Newton in a historic sense,” he said. “There’s the kind of cultural education piece outside, and then there’s more of a political education inside.”

Christine Smith, who lives nearby, said her children were eager to attend the event.

“We were here last year, and the kids had a really good time, so we decided to come back,” she said.

Kosta Shumakin brought his children to Hayfest for the first time this year.

“We wanted to support the museum and be part of the community,” he said. “And it’s a nice day.”

Children compete in a sack race at Hayfest at the Jackson Homestead and Museum. Chloë Hudson

Chloë Hudson can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.