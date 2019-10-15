The city of Newton is partnering with a composting service based in Manchester-by-the-Sea to provide curbside collection of food waste, allowing the material to be recycled instead of cast into a landfill.

“Food waste makes up 26 percent of the weight of the trash in Massachusetts, filling landfills and costing us a lot of money in waste disposal fees,” Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement. “Most important, if we compost our food waste we create dirt that can grow more food.”

Black Earth Compost has been hired by the city to provide weekly curbside collection of food waste — including meats, dairy, fruits, and vegetables, Fuller said.