Candidate Holly Ryan is running unopposed to succeed Ward 8 Councilor Cheryl Lappin, who is not seeking re-election.

Who are the City Council candidates in Newton’s Ward 8?

With voters preparing to cast their ballots in the Nov. 5 municipal election, the Globe sent questionnaires last month to every City Council candidate about a range of topics.

On Sept. 19, Newton city solicitor Alissa Ocasio Giuliani advised city councilors that they should not respond to the Globe’s questions regarding whether they supported or opposed two mixed-use developments now under review by the City Council — a 524-unit proposal at the Riverside MBTA station and an 800-unit project at the corner of Needham and Oak streets in Upper Falls.

Advertisement

A copy of Ocasio Giuliani’s written opinion is here, and a Globe report on the issue is here.

Where candidates used the same language to respond to separate questions about the two projects, those responses were condensed into a single answer.

WARD 8 COUNCILOR RACE

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Holly Ryan

Age on Election Day (Nov. 5): 67

Village: Oak Hill Park

Position sought: Ward 8 councilor

Profession: Retired Human Service Professional

Why are you running for City Council?

I am a lifelong resident of Oak Hill Park. I have seen many changes in the city. Moving forward I want to be part of making decisions about the future of Newton.

Explain why you either support or oppose the following proposals:

Riverside and Northland:

I can’t answer this question. I may be voting on it in the next session.

If elected, what is one specific action you want to accomplish during your new term, and why?

To complete the second phase of zoning reform. To maintain the character of neighborhoods and increase affordable housing options.

Advertisement

How should Newton balance the need for more housing against the impact of development?

We should look at each development separately and work with the neighborhoods. Ideally a development should be transit oriented, have affordable housing and green construction. Use special permitting wisely.

WARD 8 AT-LARGE COUNCILOR RACE

Ward 8 councilor-at-large candidates Richard A. Lipof, left, and David Kalis. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Richard A. Lipof

Age on Election Day (Nov. 5): 53

Village: Oak Hill

Position sought: Ward 8 Councilor-at-large (Incumbent)

Profession: Real Estate Consultant

Why are you running for City Council?

I am running to continue to serve the city I love, and enjoy being involved in guiding the city through its challenges. After 16 years on the Land Use committee, I bring vast knowledge and a unique perspective.

Explain why you either support or oppose the following proposals:

Riverside and Northland:

It would not be legally appropriate to comment as we are still deliberating on this petition.

If elected, what is one specific action you want to accomplish during your new term, and why?

I will be moving my legislation forward to reduce the size of the city council to 16 councilors, 8 ward councilors and 8 at-large councilors.

How should Newton balance the need for more housing against the impact of development?

The big question! We must find opportunities to create new housing, smaller units and more affordable units while being mindful of the impact new units have on traffic and our infrastructure. A delicate balance, unique to each petition.

Advertisement

David Kalis

Age on Election Day (Nov. 5): 50

Village: Newton Highlands

Position sought: Ward 8 Councilor-at-large (Incumbent)

Profession: Business

Why are you running for City Council?

Why am I running? Having grown up in Newton, I benefited from the great schools, parks, and culture and am honored to serve the community I love. I enjoy constituent services and making decisions that have a direct impact on neighbors and friends.

Explain why you either support or oppose the following proposals:

Riverside:

Thoughts on Riverside: While I am not able to answer this question due to our quasi-judicial role, I look at every project and consider the impacts on our community: Housing, schools, transportation, revenue, neighborhood character, and climate impact to name a few.

Northland:

Thoughts on Northland: While I am not able to answer this question due to our quasi-judicial role, I look at every project and consider the impacts on our community: Schools, transportation, revenue, neighborhood character, housing, and climate impact to name a few.

If elected, what is one specific action you want to accomplish during your new term, and why?

Action I’d like to take: I’d like to be instrumental in ensuring that the second phase of zoning reform be completed. This will help homeowners and developers alike have a sense of build-out predictability and set a vision for what we want Newton to be.

How should Newton balance the need for more housing against the impact of development?

We must continue to have ongoing engagement with the community, have frank negotiations with developers, and ensure we leverage test and learn approaches to balance the dire need for housing with the impacts on the community.

Advertisement

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.