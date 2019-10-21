With voters preparing to cast their ballots in the Nov. 5 municipal election, the Globe sent questionnaires last month to every City Council candidate about a range of topics.

Incumbent at-large councilors Joshua Krintzman and Leonard Gentile, along with Ward 4 Councilor Christopher Markiewicz, are running unopposed for reelection.

Who are the City Council candidates in Newton’s Ward 4?

On Sept. 19, Newton city solicitor Alissa Ocasio Giuliani advised city councilors that they should not respond to the Globe’s questions regarding whether they supported or opposed two mixed-use developments now under review by the City Council — a 524-unit proposal at the Riverside MBTA station and an 800-unit project at the corner of Needham and Oak streets in Upper Falls.

A copy of Ocasio Giuliani’s written opinion is here, and a Globe report on the issue is here.

When candidates used the same language to respond to separate questions about the two projects, their responses were condensed into a single answer.

WARD 4 COUNCILOR RACE

Ward 4 councilor candidate Christopher Markiewicz CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Christopher Markiewicz

Age on Election Day (Nov. 5): 64

Village: Auburndale

Position sought: Ward 4 councilor (Incumbent)

Profession: Management Consultant and CPA

Why are you running for City Council?

We have significant decisions to make about development, zoning, the environment and finances. I’ve learned how to work with my colleagues and city officials. I’ll continue to seek out and listen to my constituents so I’ll be effective representing them.

Explain why you either support or oppose the following proposals:

Riverside and Northland:

The Riverside petition is being heard by the City Council. The Council is in a quasi-judicial role with respect to this petition, therefore it is not appropriate to comment on it pending continuing public hearings.

If elected, what is one specific action you want to accomplish during your new term, and why?

Complete zoning reform and at the same time be mindful of the impact of climate change on our future. I will work to address both through the creation of effective and uncomplicated legislation.

How should Newton balance the need for more housing against the impact of development?

We can revise our zoning to manage growth and address changes in our demographics. We must work with the Commonwealth to improve transportation infrastructure. We should be realistic and fair to all who live here and want to live here.

WARD 4 AT-LARGE COUNCILOR RACE

Ward 4 Councilor-at-large Josh Krintzman CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Josh Krintzman

Age on Election Day (Nov. 5): 44

Village: Newton Lower Falls

Position sought: Ward 4 Councilor at-large (Incumbent)

Profession: Director of Government Affairs for Boston Medical Center Health System

Why are you running for City Council?

As a lifelong Newton resident, I am invested in making my city the best that it can be. Newton must adapt with evolving technologies, trends and best practices, while remaining cognizant of what makes Newton such a wonderful city.

Explain why you either support or oppose the following proposals:

Riverside and Northland:

Unable to comment in support of, or opposition to, a special permit proposal pending before the city council.

If elected, what is one specific action you want to accomplish during your new term, and why?

I want to begin the process of revamping our parks to enable children, adults and seniors to access recreational facilities that meet the needs for which they were designed.

How should Newton balance the need for more housing against the impact of development?

Newton must do our part to address the housing crisis and leverage developers for needed municipal improvements, while avoiding a complete transformation of Newton as a suburb.

Leonard Gentile

(Incumbent)

No response.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.