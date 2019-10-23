Executive chef Eric Zediker joined Olivia’s Bistro earlier this year, drawn by the opportunity to craft creative dishes. “We serve some classic Italian food, but the bistro aspect allows us to offer more upscale ingredients with a unique twist,” he said, noting his appreciation for Roman- and Tuscan-style cooking in particular, “which is robust, rustic, and very flavorful, with long cooking times that build the flavors.”

IN THE KITCHEN Jessica Roche, who co-owns Newton’s West Street Tavern & Restaurant, partnered with Desmond “Dessy” Rushe to open Olivia’s Bistro in early 2018. “The idea was to keep it in the neighborhood,” said Roche, who lives down the street from the newest venture. Whereas West Street Tavern is an Irish-style pub, Olivia’s is a more modern, upscale Italian restaurant, with a nod to the village of Nonantum’s considerable Italian heritage.

THE LOCALE Olivia’s Bistro is located on Adams Street at the intersection of Watertown Street (Route 16). “We thought the neighborhood needed something like this,” said Roche, adding that diners regularly hail not only from the immediate environs but also from Watertown, Belmont, Arlington, and other nearby communities.

The location, formerly occupied by a pub, received a full 13-month-long gut that transformed the space into something rustic and modern, swathed in wood, metal, and cement. There are about 60 seats total; on the left side is a bar serving the full menu, while the dining area is to the right. Reservations are strongly encouraged, especially Thursday through Sunday evenings, in order to improve the experience for all, according to Roche. “My expectations are high. It’s all about the experience,” she said.

Another notable attribute: The open kitchen. “Diners can see us working, and at the same time, myself and others on the team can engage with them. It’s a great atmosphere,” Zediker said.

ON THE MENU The open kitchen’s centerpiece is the brick oven that cooks pizzas at 500 to 600 degrees to produce flavorful, bubbly, nicely charred crusts. Pizza ingredients, from the dough to the sauce, are made in-house, and pies are topped with a mix of buffalo mozzarella and sharp provolone. The basic margherita ($16) is popular; we opted for the bruschetta pizza ($16), a beautiful, vibrant combination of a nut-free pesto base, melted burrata cheese, red peppers, lemon zest and cherry tomatoes.

Pasta dishes are also a big draw, prepared in house and drenched in homemade sauces. The restaurant’s staple, according to Zediker, is the Bolognese ($24), which uses three different meats — veal, beef, and pork — and a little chicken liver to provide a heartier feel to the classic Italian sauce poured over wide pappardelle ribbons. A lighter, oft-ordered entrée, the grilled branzino fish ($26), is accompanied by soft semolina polenta and baby cauliflower.

But why choose between fresh pasta and seafood when you can have both? We were very pleased with the squid-ink linguini ($24), the dark-hued pasta tossed with a chunky tomato sauce awash in red pepper flakes and fennel with ample portions of tender shrimp and tentacled squid.

About half of the desserts are made in house, including tiramisu ($9) and the crostata, an Italian shortbread pie filled with apples, pears, and a sprinkle of cinnamon, served with local honey and gelato.

Appetizers include several salads ($11 to $14), mussels ($15), and polpette meatballs ($10). The restaurant has a full bar with wine and beer, as well as gluten-free, children’s, and vegan menus. In addition, there are usually two or three specials each night, many of which have been added to the permanent menu when they’ve proven popular with diners. It reflects the bistro’s ethos, as Zediker makes clear: “We listen to our customers.”

Olivia’s Bistro, 136 Adams St., Newton, MA 02458, 617-916-0979, www.oliviasbistronewton.com .

Rachel Lebeaux can be reached at rachel_lebeaux@yahoo.com.