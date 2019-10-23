“He just about swallowed them whole. I was shocked!” she exclaimed before laughing, her tone softening. “He was hungry, and it was a long walk.”

Kelley, a sophomore who had recently moved into their neighborhood from another part of town, offered Greenough one of the half dozen jelly doughnuts she had just purchased. He gratefully accepted it — followed by four more.

After football practice during his junior year at Watertown High School, Richard Greenough joined his classmate, Alicia Kelly, and her friend, Gloria Kelley, in the mile-long walk toward their homes.

Gloria Kelley Greenough, 89, and Richard Greenough, 90, have remained by one another’s side ever since and will celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 31. Asked if they married on Halloween due to a special affinity for the holiday, Richard quipped that the date was selected simply “so I’d remember it.”

A celebration was held on Oct. 20 with the extended families of their five children: Richard Jr. of Washington, D.C.; Mark of Marietta, Ga.; Jody Greenough Menton of Medway; Phil of West Newton; and Paul of Littleton. The couple, who also share 11 grandchildren and two great-grandsons, was prevented from celebrating their milestone 70th anniversary last year because of Gloria’s health issues at the time.

“The fact they’ve been able to live that long — and live together that long — is a clear indication of how much they care for each other,” said Mark Greenough. “It’s so easy to walk away nowadays, and do it multiple times. People don’t work at [marriage] like they used to.”

Menton said her parents have been inspiring role models throughout her own 38-year marriage to her husband, Patrick. She praised the “gift of their presence” at special events near and far, as well as Gloria’s penchant for sending dozens of greeting cards throughout the year to her grandchildren with personalized notes and “WAM,” or walking around money, which increases with their age and presumed need.

“Those are lessons I’ve taken to heart and tried to incorporate in my own life,” Menton said.

In fact, family has been a central theme since the Greenoughs’ marriage in 1948. After living in the top floor apartment of Richard’s parents’ home on Morse Street in Watertown, they moved around the corner into their own home on Capitol Street, across from Gloria’s parents and near a half dozen other relatives.

“It was really nice for the kids,” said Gloria, noting there was always a birthday party, christening, or backyard gathering to attend. “They could have gone inside any house and grabbed an apple, although they were taught not to.”

“There were certainly a lot of eyes on us,” said Phil Greenough, recalling the car full of relatives that would cheer for him and his siblings at their respective sport competitions. “It was another era.”

While raising their family, Gloria worked as a part-time lunch aide, switchboard operator, bookkeeper for King’s Department Stores in Watertown, and in the admissions office at MIT.

Richard, who founded the Watertown Pop Warner program and volunteered as head coach from 1962 to 1978, drove a school bus for the Watertown Public Schools, made wholesale deliveries for Hood, and worked in the physical plant at MIT before retiring at age 66.

“One thing I never did was get arrested,” he joked. “I could run like hell!”

The couple moved to Cape Cod in 1996, living in Brewster and Falmouth. While Richard volunteered at the local Catholic church and Gloria donated her time at the libraries and a clothing thrift shop, they also traveled to Canada, Russia, Germany, England, Ireland, and most recently Scotland for their granddaughter Kate Greenough’s wedding five years ago.

In 2018, they moved to Stone Rehabilitation & Senior Living in Newton Upper Falls, where Richard is a Boston Bruins fan, Gloria is a Celtics devotee, and they both cheer for the New England Patriots.

Looking back over their seven decades together, Richard said the secret to their long-lasting bond is no mystery.

“She’s my best friend,” he said simply.

“We’re very lucky it turned out this way,” Gloria added. “We ended up with five kids who have done well and been awfully good to us. We’re just very pleased.”

Cindy Cantrell may be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.