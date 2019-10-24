Fuller said the capital improvement plan does not include funding for all projects that are needed in the city, such as renovations or new buildings for the Countryside and Franklin elementary schools. Each of those projects would cost an estimated $50 million.

The plan, which Fuller presented to the City Council, includes $24.7 million for improvements to the Lincoln-Eliot Elementary School and $16.6 million for the design and construction of a new senior center.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller announced a five-year, $352 million capital improvement plan on Oct. 21 to upgrade school buildings and to improve playgrounds, recreational facilities, roads, and other infrastructure.

The Ward Elementary School also needs upgrades, she said. Costs for that project have not been determined, but they are predicted to be substantial, she said.

“The current financial capacity of the city does not allow these important projects to move forward,” Fuller said. “I will be seeking input in the coming months on the feasibility, timing, cost and funding mechanisms for these critical projects as they are necessary and important.”

Fuller also released a long-range financial plan that she said is intended to keep the city “in excellent financial health” and address challenges as it works to fund pension and retiree health care obligations. The plan is designed to balance Newton’s immediate needs with its long-term goals, she said.

Officials are predicting a budget shortfall that will grow annually from $1.6 million next fiscal year to as much as $26 million in fiscal year 2029, according to the city’s financial forecast. Those budget gaps “must be and will be” reevaluated and addressed each year, Fuller said in her report.

Fuller’s administration “will continue to identify cost saving measures throughout the departments and look for opportunities for additional revenue,” the report said.

Likely sources for the additional money are new growth or redevelopment, state aid, sales taxes from retail marijuana sales, permitting fees, and interest income, according to the financial plan. The city also could look for ways to reduce expenses in areas such as medical costs and utilities.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.