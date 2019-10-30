Barash said he has personally knocked on over 6,000 Ward 2 doors, most multiple times, and his campaign volunteers have made two passes through the ward for an additional 3,000 visits. The 36-year-old candidate is campaigning in his first race for City Council against incumbent Emily Norton for the Ward 2 seat.

In the final stretch of his nearly 15-month-long campaign for the ward councilor seat, Bryan Barash can’t sit in the Newtonville George Howell Coffee Shop on a Tuesday afternoon without being recognized and approached by Newton voters.

The signs that clutter Newton lawns every election season went up in late September, but for Ward 2 ward councilor candidates Emily Norton and Bryan Barash, Nov. 5 has been long approaching.

Originally from Long Island, New York, Barash came to Newton to attend Boston College Law School, where he met his wife, Claudia Bowman. Now a renter in Newtonville, Barash works as general counsel for State Senate President Emerita Harriette Chandler at the State House.

Norton is running for what would be her fourth term. Though she first campaigned for the seat in 2013, Norton started knocking on the doors of Newton homes 33 years ago.

The summer she was 18, Norton worked for MASSPIRG, a consumer group designed to give a voice to the public in debates over issues with powerful influences at play. She said she knocked on doors in Newton, her hometown, to raise money for environmental initiatives impacting Massachusetts.

“I was raised Jewish on my dad’s side and Quaker on my mother’s side, and I would say that Newton was the perfect place for someone like me who was raised with a lot of expectations to care about the world and to try to make it a better place.” Norton said. “Because that’s a lot of what Newton is about.”

Now 51 and having moved back to her childhood home in Newtonville with her three sons, Norton continues her environmental advocacy in her career. She is currently the executive director of the Charles River Watershed Association.

While both candidates list environmental issues as a priority, their opinions differ on how to make progress.

Barash wants to lead the city toward more transit-oriented development, as he sees transportation, housing and the environment as interrelated issues. He said that the Riverside project, is “exactly the kind of place we are looking for.”

In contrast, Norton said that while she would love to see people biking, walking or taking public transportation, Newton is a very car-centric city and likely will not move away from cars in the foreseeable future.

She said large-scale development would bring more people with cars, which would make traffic worse while Newton’s public transportation remains limited.

For Barash, one of the proudest moments of his government career was his role in putting together a coalition of legislatures, business groups and environmental advocates to create and pass S.2545, An Act to promote a clean energy future through the Massachusetts Senate in 2018.

He said that he considered the unanimous vote to pass the bill to be an example of the power of compromise in an increasingly divided political landscape.

Over her six years on the City Council, Norton has driven issues such as the plastic bag ban and leaf blower restrictions. She was also a leader in introducing Newton Power Choice, a program to help residents and businesses use more renewable electricity.

Norton said that working toward divesting from fossil fuels and protecting green space, such as Webster Woods through the use of eminent domain or keeping Albemarle Park as a park rather than a site for the new senior center, is a priority of hers.

“While it is absolutely true that Newton is a teeny tiny portion of the world, we actually punch above our weight class,” Norton said. “The steps that Newton takes have ripple effects far beyond our borders.”

Norton said rapid development might not be the best way to approach affordable housing. Of the 28 Austin St. development project in her ward, she said that “even the affordable units are not super cheap.”

Barash believes Newton needs to create more housing in order to do its part in the Boston housing crisis. He said nonprofit development and accessory apartments are important tools to create more housing, but they aren’t enough to accommodate people who want to move into or stay in the community.

“We have seniors who would like to downsize and don’t have good options for it; we have people who are living on a fixed income who can’t afford it; we have a lot of young families who would like to live here and don’t have options,” he said. “That means appropriate sized, multifamily housing in village centers near public transportation.”

According to her website, Norton is endorsed by over 30 current and former elected officials, including seven Newtonville Area Councilors. She has also won the endorsement of RightSize Newton, a grassroots organization that doesn’t want the city to become an urban landscape.

Fred Arnstein, treasurer of RightSize Newton and Ward 2 resident, said he believes that with transportation in Newton looking as it does now, transit-oriented development isn’t the answer to environmental concerns.

While Arnstein said he believed affordability and sustainability are important goals, “the transportation isn’t good enough for transit-oriented development” and with the current structure of Newton’s villages, this kind of growth would “change the atmosphere of the city.”

“Emily stands in contrast to that and has all along,” he said. “She is in favor of moderate growth.”

Barash, who has been endorsed by the Newton Teachers Association, said he is concerned about teacher salaries in Newton falling behind inflation. He has also been endorsed by 25 current and former elected officials according to his website, including former mayors Setti Warren and David Cohen.

“Through the years he’s always been there for me, giving wise guidance and advice and I’m proud to stand with him in his effort to serve our city,” Warren wrote in an e-mail. “He’d bring a fresh perspective to Newton government that will serve us well.”

Barash served on the Charter Commission in 2017 when it proposed a charter that would have eliminated the seat of ward councilor, the office he is running for on Nov. 5. Newton voters rejected the proposed charter in November 2017.

In a public statement and a debate, Norton has questioned Barash’s choice to run for an office that he wanted to eliminate.

“My goal was always to create a smaller City Council, not to have any particular set up,” Barash said. “The Charter Commission proposed one way to do that, and the people decided to keep the current system. So the next question was, how do we make sure the current system works as best as it can?”

Of her efforts at City Hall, Norton is proudest of how responsive she has always tried to be with her constituents, especially those without the power or money to influence government in other ways.

“Whether it comes to development, solving people’s problems when they’re not being heard at City Hall, if I have been able to get that curb installed or that ‘no parking within five feet of driveway,’” she said. “I’ve been able to lower the barriers to participation in our government.”

Barash credits his wife with working tirelessly on the campaign with him, as well as reminding him to eat between moments knocking on doors.

“We really love the people here, the politics here,” he said. “Everyone is so engaged and interested in how we make our community a better place.”

Samantha Drysdale can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.