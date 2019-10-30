Cote, 63, a former marine who is in his third term, said that he has been engaged in community work for the majority of his life.

“I think the city would be well served if we were both reelected,” Cote said of himself and Kelley.

In Newton’s Ward 3, incumbents Andrea Kelley and James Cote, who have endorsed each other, are campaigning against challenger Pamela Wright to retain their seats.

“We had eight kids in my family when I grew up and [my parents] were always big on, if we can add value for people who can’t do that for themselves, we should do it,” he said.

Kelley, a landscape architect and site planner who is wrapping up her first term as councilor at-large, cited her involvement in the League of Women Voters, as Parent Teacher Organization president and a range of civic leadership roles over the past decades as important to her candidacy.

“I’ve been embedded in a wide range of issues in Newton for over 30 years,” Kelley, 66, said. “I’m a multi-issue person, not a single-issue person.”

Wright, 57, made the decision to run for councilor at-large after looking into and finding flaws with zoning proposals in the city.

“If we’re going to rezone and approve these things, it can’t just be in a silo — you have to see how it’s going to affect the city and the rest of the people here,” she said. “There is going to be development, but we need smart development.”

Often a contentious issue in Newton, development has dominated much of this election cycle.

New zoning and land use proposals, such as the Riverside development and plans for a new senior center will likely continue into the next term and stay central to Newton politics, according to multiple City Council officials.

“I think that there is a good discussion that’s happening in Newton around all of this [development] now, which was definitely not the case two years ago,” said Randall Block, president of Right Size Newton, which endorses Wright’s candidacy .

Newton residents founded Right Size Newton this year as a reaction to a rise in new developments in the city, according to Block. The group pushes for a balanced approach to new development plans.

“[Wright feels], as I do, that many of our current elected officials are not clear enough on how they feel about development,” said Block.

Kelley and Wright both said their professional experience helps when evaluating land use plans.

“I’m a landscape architect and site planner by training, so a lot of the zoning issues that are before us — [such as] land use and special permit issues — are right in my wheelhouse,” Kelley said. “And I hear that from my colleagues and constituents.”

“I’m an electrical engineer by schooling and I was reading the different zoning codes and the vision plans,” Wright said. “I was very concerned because these were big changes and no one was really talking about it.”

For Cote, it is the absence of a strong opinion on the issue of development that is key to ensuring councilors only weigh a project’s merits when voting.

“The reason why somebody would vote for me is if they want an actual voice in city government that’s not partial to any cause, just based on the facts and the needs of the city and the residents,” he said. “I’m completely independent.”

Both incumbents mentioned the time it took to become comfortable with the councilor at-large position, with Kelley saying it took about half a year to “get the hang of it.” Cote believes that his years of experience in public service make him a more effective elected official, and that he can “hit the ground running” in the next term.

Kelley sits on the land use and public facilities committees, something that the Newton Teachers Association says is central to their endorsement.

“In both of those positions she is really in a position to help educators,” said Michael Zilles, president of the Newton Teachers Association, which is currently engaged in collective bargaining with the School Committee. “She has also, frankly, been supportive in our contract action.”

“Once you’ve gained a lot of background in being involved in the community,” Cote said, “running for city government is more valuable because you’re well-rounded.”

For Wright, however, a different perspective is exactly what her ward needs.

“I believe [Cote’s and Kelley’s] views on zoning are different than mine and there was no one running against them so they would just walk into their position,” she said. “I want to give the voters of Newton a choice.”

Naba Khan can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.