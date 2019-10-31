Starting Nov. 1, members of the Newton Teachers Association will suspend participation in voluntary committees on the city, high school, middle school, elementary school, and pre-kindergarten levels.

Some 15 months into collective bargaining negotiations and two months following the expiration of its old contract on Aug. 31, the Newton Teachers Association is taking its next step to pressure the School Committee into settling a new contract.

If you like our Newton coverage, sign up for the Newton Report newsletter.

The job action in Newton is coming on the heels of a three-day strike by Dedham teachers that ended with the ratification of a new contract this week.

Advertisement

According to a Committee Action FAQ sheet released Oct. 20 by the NTA, the job action is intended to affect the central administration, mayor, and School Committee, rather than students.

Across the Newton Public Schools, members of the teachers association will be suspending participation in more than 50 committees, including the Vaping and E-Cigarette Working Group, Understanding Our Differences at the elementary schools, middle school Geography Bee committee, and the Graduation Ceremony committee at the high schools.

Members have already been silent in full faculty meetings since the beginning of the school year, and the NTA plans to continue to apply more pressure with different job actions each month the contract goes unsettled, eventually suspending participation in professional development in 2020 if negotiations continue.

“We’re gradually escalating from one kind of meeting to the other,” said Mike Zilles, the president of the Newton Teachers Association.

The contract that was originally set to expire in August 2018 was given a one-year extension for negotiations. The School Committee and NTA began with about 60 items on the table and are down to about a dozen, according to School Committee Chair Ruth Goldman.

Advertisement

She said they have had about 18 meetings in the past 15 months. Zilles said the most contentious item left is cost of living increases.

The NTA is asking for 12 percent increases over four years, Zilles told the Boston Globe in August, on top of the 4 percent step increases that most teachers already receive each year.

Goldman said the collective bargaining negotiations aren’t taking any longer than is usual in the three-year contract cycle, citing the teachers contract that expired in 2009 but wasn’t settled until 2011. She said that she believes teachers are the most important part of the schools, but the School Committee must consider the whole budget and what they can afford.

Goldman said the union’s suspension of participation in voluntary committees is “disruptive and distressing” and “is affecting the morale in the district and ability to do certain important things and committees such as School Council and the Race and Achievement Committee.”

Sophia Aiello, a Newton Centre resident and parent of four Newton Public School children, said she thinks the job actions might have an effect on her children’s education at Angier Elementary School and Charles E. Brown Middle School, but she still supports the measures.

“Do I think it would affect our children negatively? Yes,” she said. “But I think it’s very important that a message is sent — the message needs to be clear. It’s a cliche to say, ‘You don’t know what you have until it’s gone,’ but I don’t think a lot of parents realize exactly how critical all these extras are that these teachers do.”

Advertisement

Samantha Drysdale can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com. For more Newton stories, go to bostonglobe.com/newton.