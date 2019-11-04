Local elections in Newton are no simple matter: Every Newton voter will be asked Tuesday to cast ballots for no less than 17 candidates for the 24-member City Council, as well as eight members of the School Committee.

Six candidates are running in contested races for the School Committee, as concerns grow over the condition of some school buildings and the pace of ongoing contract talks with the city’s educators union.

Voters head to the polls across Newton on Tuesday to decide the outcome of a hotly contested City Council election driven in large part by starkly different visions of what the future of housing, development, and growth should look like in the city.

David A. Olson, Newton’s city clerk, said his office expects about 25 to 30 percent of Newton’s 60,532 registered voters to cast ballots in the election. There are currently 60,532 registered voters in Newton, he said.

The city’s municipal election ballot includes candidates for City Council and School Committee, all of whom are elected to serve two-year terms. There are no questions on this year’s ballot.

The last municipal election in Newton without a mayoral race was in 2015, when 20 percent of registered voters cast their ballots, according to Olson’s office.

Polls in Newton will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For information on where you can vote in Newton, go here.

Each of Newton’s eight wards is represented by a pair of at-large city councilors who are elected by citywide vote. Every ward in Newton is also represented by a city councilor elected only by ward residents.

This year, 35 candidates are running for the Newton City Council, including two dozen hopefuls in nine contested at-large and local councilor races.

Those elected to the City Council will have a hand in shaping Newton’s future as deliberations on zoning reform are expected to begin next year.

Councilors in Newton also have a role in deciding the outcome of some large development proposals: Currently, the board is reviewing plans for mixed-use projects at the Riverside MBTA station and in Upper Falls.

In Ward 2, which includes Newtonville and parts of West Newton and Newton Centre, Bryan Barash seeks to replace incumbent Emily Norton as the local ward councilor.

In the race for the ward’s pair of at-large seats, Jennifer Bentley and Tarik Lucas are taking on incumbents Jake Auchincloss and Susan Albright.

West Newton’s at-large council representatives — Andrea Kelley and James Cote — face a challenge from Pamela Wright.

Incumbent Ward 3 Councilor Barbara Brousal-Glaser is not seeking reelection, and Julia Malakie and Carolina Ventura are running to succeed her.

In Waban and Upper Falls, former Alderman Paul Coletti is seeking a Ward 5 at-large council seat, and taking on incumbent councilors Andreae Downs and Deborah Crossley.

In the race to serve as the Ward 5 councilor, Bill Humphrey and Kathryn Winters will appear on the ballot after they were the top two finishers in a three-way September preliminary election.

The third candidate in that September vote, Rena Getz, has also launched a write-in campaign after coming within 50 votes of Winters in that preliminary election. The winner on Tuesday will succeed the current ward 5 councilor, John Rice, who is not seeking another term.

In Ward 6, at-large councilors Greg Schwartz or Victoria Danberg face challenger Alicia Bowman in the contest to represent Newton Centre and Newton Highlands.

In the local ward councilor race, Lisa Gordon is running against incumbent Brenda Noel.

And in a contested race for the Ward 1 council seat, voters in Nonantum and Newton Corner will choose between Allan L. Ciccone Sr. and incumbent Councilor Maria Scibelli Greenberg.

School Committee members are elected in a citywide vote. The sole incumbent running for reelection is the board’s chairwoman, Ruth Goldman, who represents Ward 6 and faces a challenge from Galina Rosenblit.

Ward 4 member Diana Fisher Gomberg and Ward 5 member Steven Siegel are not running due to term limits.

Candidates Alexander Koifman and Tamika Olszewski are running to succeed Fisher Gomberg, while Lev Agranovich and Emily Prenner seek to take over from Siegel.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.