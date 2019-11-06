Newton voters went to the polls Tuesday and cast their ballots for the largest pool of candidates to run for City Council in years.

This year’s City Council election was roiled by a broad debate over the need for housing and the impact of development. Meanwhile, the School Committee race came as concerns mount over the condition of some school buildings and protracted talks with the city’s teachers union.

Here are the unofficial results for candidates for City Council and School Committee who appeared on Tuesday’s ballot.