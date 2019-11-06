fb-pixel

Newton voters went to the polls Tuesday and cast their ballots for the largest pool of candidates to run for City Council in years.

This year’s City Council election was roiled by a broad debate over the need for housing and the impact of development. Meanwhile, the School Committee race came as concerns mount over the condition of some school buildings and protracted talks with the city’s teachers union.

Here are the unofficial results for candidates for City Council and School Committee who appeared on Tuesday’s ballot.

Newton City Council

Ward 1

At-large Councilor (vote for two):

Alison M. Leary (Incumbent): 7,690 votes

Advertisement

Allan Ciccone Jr. (Incumbent): 7,832 votes

Ward Councilor

Maria Scibelli Greenberg (Incumbent): 798 votes

Allan L. Ciccone Sr.: 451 votes

Ward 2

At-large Councilor (vote for two)

Susan S. Albright (Incumbent): 7,674 votes

Jacob Daniel Auchincloss (Incumbent): 7,798

Tarik J. Lucas: 5,212 votes

Jennifer Bentley: 4,263 votes

Ward Councilor

Emily Norton (Incumbent): 1,407 votes

Bryan Barash: 1,313 votes

Ward 3

At-large Councilor (vote for two)

Andrea Kelley (Incumbent): 8,174 votes

James Robert Cote (Incumbent): 5,453 votes

Pamela Wright: 6,129 votes

Ward Councilor

Carolina Ventura: 898 votes

Julia Malakie: 1,119 votes

Ward 4

At-large Councilor (vote for two)

Josh Krintzman (Incumbent): 6,989 votes

Leonard Gentile (Incumbent): 7,189 votes

Ward Councilor

Christopher Markiewicz (Incumbent): 990 votes

Ward 5

At-large Councilor (vote for two)

Deborah Jean Crossley (Incumbent): 7,935 votes

Andreae Downs (Incumbent): 7,774 votes

Paul Edward Coletti: 5,212 votes

Ward Councilor

William Humphrey: 974 votes

Kathryn K. Winters: 940 votes

Ward 6

At-large Councilor (vote for two)

Victoria Danberg (Incumbent): 7,460 votes

Greg Schwartz (Incumbent): 6,712 votes

Alicia Bowman: 6,742 votes

Ward Councilor

Brenda Noel: 1,269 votes

Lisa Gordon: 912 votes

Ward 7

At-large Councilor (vote for two)

Becky Walker Grossman (Incumbent): 7,231 votes

Marc C. Laredo (Incumbent): 7,051 votes

Advertisement

Ward Councilor

R. Lisle Baker: 720 votes

Ward 8

At-large Councilor (vote for two)

Richard A. Lipof: 6,779 votes

David Kalis: 6,710 votes

Ward Councilor

Holly Ryan: 765 votes

Newton School Committee

Ward 1

Bridget Ray-Canada (Incumbent): 7,081 votes

Ward 2

Margaret Albright (Incumbent): 7,174 votes

Ward 3

Anping Shen (Incumbent): 7,046 votes

Ward 4

Alexander Koifman: 2,586 votes

Tamika Olszewski: 8,512 votes

Ward 5

Lev Agranovich: 2,502 votes

Emily Prenner: 8,482 votes

Ward 6

Ruth Goldman (Incumbent): 7,988 votes

Galina Rosenblit: 3,060 votes

Ward 7

Kathleen Burdette Shields (Incumbent): 6,666 votes

Ward 8

Matthew Miller (Incumbent): 7,183 votes

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.