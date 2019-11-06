Newton voters went to the polls Tuesday and cast their ballots for the largest pool of candidates to run for City Council in years.
This year’s City Council election was roiled by a broad debate over the need for housing and the impact of development. Meanwhile, the School Committee race came as concerns mount over the condition of some school buildings and protracted talks with the city’s teachers union.
Here are the unofficial results for candidates for City Council and School Committee who appeared on Tuesday’s ballot.
Newton City Council
Ward 1
At-large Councilor (vote for two):
Alison M. Leary (Incumbent): 7,690 votes
Allan Ciccone Jr. (Incumbent): 7,832 votes
Ward Councilor
Maria Scibelli Greenberg (Incumbent): 798 votes
Allan L. Ciccone Sr.: 451 votes
Ward 2
At-large Councilor (vote for two)
Susan S. Albright (Incumbent): 7,674 votes
Jacob Daniel Auchincloss (Incumbent): 7,798
Tarik J. Lucas: 5,212 votes
Jennifer Bentley: 4,263 votes
Ward Councilor
Emily Norton (Incumbent): 1,407 votes
Bryan Barash: 1,313 votes
Ward 3
At-large Councilor (vote for two)
Andrea Kelley (Incumbent): 8,174 votes
James Robert Cote (Incumbent): 5,453 votes
Pamela Wright: 6,129 votes
Ward Councilor
Carolina Ventura: 898 votes
Julia Malakie: 1,119 votes
Ward 4
At-large Councilor (vote for two)
Josh Krintzman (Incumbent): 6,989 votes
Leonard Gentile (Incumbent): 7,189 votes
Ward Councilor
Christopher Markiewicz (Incumbent): 990 votes
Ward 5
At-large Councilor (vote for two)
Deborah Jean Crossley (Incumbent): 7,935 votes
Andreae Downs (Incumbent): 7,774 votes
Paul Edward Coletti: 5,212 votes
Ward Councilor
William Humphrey: 974 votes
Kathryn K. Winters: 940 votes
Ward 6
At-large Councilor (vote for two)
Victoria Danberg (Incumbent): 7,460 votes
Greg Schwartz (Incumbent): 6,712 votes
Alicia Bowman: 6,742 votes
Ward Councilor
Brenda Noel: 1,269 votes
Lisa Gordon: 912 votes
Ward 7
At-large Councilor (vote for two)
Becky Walker Grossman (Incumbent): 7,231 votes
Marc C. Laredo (Incumbent): 7,051 votes
Ward Councilor
R. Lisle Baker: 720 votes
Ward 8
At-large Councilor (vote for two)
Richard A. Lipof: 6,779 votes
David Kalis: 6,710 votes
Ward Councilor
Holly Ryan: 765 votes
Newton School Committee
Ward 1
Bridget Ray-Canada (Incumbent): 7,081 votes
Ward 2
Margaret Albright (Incumbent): 7,174 votes
Ward 3
Anping Shen (Incumbent): 7,046 votes
Ward 4
Alexander Koifman: 2,586 votes
Tamika Olszewski: 8,512 votes
Ward 5
Lev Agranovich: 2,502 votes
Emily Prenner: 8,482 votes
Ward 6
Ruth Goldman (Incumbent): 7,988 votes
Galina Rosenblit: 3,060 votes
Ward 7
Kathleen Burdette Shields (Incumbent): 6,666 votes
Ward 8
Matthew Miller (Incumbent): 7,183 votes
