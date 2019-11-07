Schwartz, who was first elected to the then-Board of Aldermen in 2011, lost to challenger Alicia Bowman in the Ward 6 at-large race.

Greg Schwartz, a longtime Newton councilor-at-large who lost by a 30-vote margin in Tuesday’s municipal election, will seek a recount in the race, he said in a statement Wednesday night.

“Because this race was so close, with only a 30-vote difference (less than 0.5% of the total vote), I believe a complete and accurate accounting of the vote tally is appropriate to ensure all votes are counted,” Schwartz said in the statement. “For this reason I am requesting a recount of our November 5th city-wide election.”

Bowman, 54, the president of Bike Newton, had 6,742 votes versus Schwartz’s 6,712 votes Tuesday, according to unofficial results released by the city.

Vicki Danberg, 72, the other incumbent, won reelection with 7,460 votes.

In Newton, each of the city’s eight wards are represented by a pair of at-large councilors who are elected in a citywide vote.

Before Tuesday’s election, Bowman had the support of Engine 6 and Voters for a Vibrant Newton, which back denser housing in Newton.

Newton Democracy, which has criticized the scope of development in the city, had endorsed Schwartz.

Schwartz, 52, a medical doctor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital as well as an attorney, is chairman of the City Council’s Land Use Committee. The panel has served in the review process for the proposed mixed-use projects at the Riverside MBTA station and in Upper Falls.

Schwartz, in his statement Wednesday, also thanked his supporters.

“I am so proud of all the work we have done together, and thankful for the countless acts of generosity we’ve seen throughout this campaign. It’s been humbling to receive so much support throughout Newton,” he said. “Serving as your City Councilor for the past 8 years has been one of the [most] fulfilling jobs of my life.”

John Hilliard can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.