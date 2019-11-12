The Equity Working Group, a branch of the Equity Committee, was created in November 2018 to “consider the feasibility of pooling PTO funds to achieve more equitable distribution of resources across the schools without further limiting the financial support that PTOs may provide.”

The June 2019 community-wide survey, which received 1,601 responses, addressed the feasibility and interest in a central fund for Newton Public Schools.

Nearly three-quarters of Newton parents would willingly donate to a central Parent Teacher Organization fund, according to survey results released Nov. 4 by the Equity Working Group at the School Committee meeting.

The group is composed of six members: Peirce Elementary School Principal Mark Chitty and five parents of children in the Newton school system, including School Committee member Kathy Shields.

The group defines equity as “substantially similar access to enrichment opportunities and teacher classroom support across all schools. Equity also means that every individual and demographic group feels a sense of belonging in the community,” according to the report.

The survey asked respondents questions about PTO inclusivity, central fund allocation methods, fundraising, and spending. Kerry Prasad, a parent on the working group, said that the survey required respondents to assume the existence of a central fund in their responses, although one does not currently exist.

The presentation brought before the School Committee, which can be found here and in this week’s School Committee Update email, showed “a very good representation of the NPS family community,” according to the report.

Results showed that about 90 percent of respondents said they donate to their PTO and 73 percent of people said they would contribute financially to, or participate in, a central fund of some kind. According to Prasad, “that key piece of information…leads us to the conclusion that a central fund is feasible and realistic.”

The majority of respondents also favored funds from the central fund being allocated to schools with the greatest need, meaning the “lower your school sits below a given threshold, the more your school would receive from the central fund,” Prasad told the School Committee.

The question then becomes how does the Equity Working Group determine these levels of need.

School Committee member Bridget Ray-Canada pointed out the lack of school diversity on the working group, asking “How do you know the need if you’re not talking to the people who need it?”

Group members agreed that determining how need is assessed is something that still needs to be fleshed out.

The final component of the update dealt with fundraising for the central fund, with three options coming out on top: corporate donations, Newton-wide fundraisers separate from PTOs, and individual PTO contributions. This final option came with a caveat from many respondents that PTO contributions should be optional, allowing PTOs to remain autonomous in choosing how they spend their money.

To summarize, Prasad said Newton “is a generous community where people value education and they wish to support their children’s growth and their children’s learning” and that the Equity Working Group will continue its research to bring forth the best options for this central fund.

Those living in the city’s neighborhoods are generous, and the PTOs are a very hard-working group of volunteers who are doing their best to serve the community, Prasad said.

The Equity Working Group plans to give its next update in January 2020.

Arianna Bouchard can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.