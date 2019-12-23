During a caucus held at City Hall, Albright secured the votes of 14 fellow council members, while Laredo had 10 votes, according to David Olson, Newton’s city clerk.

Albright, a former School Committee member who was first elected to the then-Board of Aldermen in 2003, will succeed Marc Laredo, the current council president.

Newton’s City Council will have new leadership for the coming term, after longtime member Susan Albright was elected by her colleagues Dec. 12 to serve as the council’s next president.

Albright is a Ward 2 councilor-at-large who is principal of M:ed:Integrate, which provides information technology to medical schools around the world, she has said.

Advertisement

She will serve as president of the next two-year City Council term, which begins Jan. 1.

Laredo, a councilor-at-large from Ward 7 who also previously served on the School Committee, is an attorney who was first elected as an alderman in 2011. Laredo was elected council president in 2017, taking over the post from then-Ward 1 councilor-at-large Scott Lennon.

During the same caucus this month, councilors elected Rick Lipof to succeed David Kalis as the council vice president. Lipof, who had 14 votes, and Kalis, who had 10 votes, each serve as at-large councilors from Ward 8.

Lipof is a real estate consultant who was first elected in 1995. Kalis, a business consultant, was first elected to the council in 2011 and picked to serve as vice president in 2017.

R. Lisle Baker, the Ward 7 councilor, was reelected as the council’s president emeritus after running unopposed for the position. He was first elected as an alderman in 1979.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.